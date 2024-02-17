Expelled Congressman George Santos Sues Jimmy Kimmel Over Misuse of Embarrassing Cameo Clips

Santos, who was expelled from the House of Representatives following fraud allegations, claimed that Kimmel deceived him into creating personalized videos only to feature them on his late-night talk show without proper authorization.

Santos asserts that Kimmel orchestrated a scheme to exploit his Cameo presence, luring him into producing a series of videos under false pretenses.

Kimmel admitted his curiosity got the better of him and decided to test Santos' boundaries by submitting various Cameo requests under different names to see which ones he would respond to.

While we don't know exactly how many of the talk show host's requests were made, Kimmel did discover that the former congressman will read whatever words are put in front of him, regardless of context or interest.