Expelled Congressman George Santos Sues Jimmy Kimmel Over Misuse of Embarrassing Cameo Clips
Former New York Representative George Santos has taken legal action against late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel for allegedly misusing his Cameo clips, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Santos, who was expelled from the House of Representatives following fraud allegations, claimed that Kimmel deceived him into creating personalized videos only to feature them on his late-night talk show without proper authorization.
Santos asserts that Kimmel orchestrated a scheme to exploit his Cameo presence, luring him into producing a series of videos under false pretenses.
Kimmel admitted his curiosity got the better of him and decided to test Santos' boundaries by submitting various Cameo requests under different names to see which ones he would respond to.
While we don't know exactly how many of the talk show host's requests were made, Kimmel did discover that the former congressman will read whatever words are put in front of him, regardless of context or interest.
Unbeknownst to Santos, these clips were broadcasted on Kimmel's show, much to the former legislator's dismay.
The lawsuit alleges that Kimmel went as far as using fake aliases to solicit these videos, all in an effort to mock Santos' personality for comedic effect.
The complaint outlines the absurd requests made by Kimmel, including congratulatory messages for peculiar achievements such as cloning a pet schnauzer and winning a ground beef eating contest.
Santos, who found himself unwittingly embroiled in Kimmel's comedic ploy, now seeks retribution for what he perceives as a violation of his rights and a breach of trust.
Apart from the misuse of Cameo clips, the lawsuit accuses Kimmel of fraud and asserts that the host openly acknowledged his deceptive tactics on the show.
Santos issued Kimmel a cease and desist letter through his attorney, signaling his intent to pursue legal recourse. The lawsuit not only targets Kimmel but also involves ABC and Disney, raising the stakes in the potential legal showdown.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Santos was expelled from Congress after being indicted on 23 federal fraud charges connected to his 2022 congressional campaign.
He is the sixth member to be ousted from the House in congressional history. Santos appeared to “accept his fate” shortly before the vote was held, telling Fox News he was willing to leave his role as a New York House Rep. “graciously.”
However, since then, he has gone on to target several of his former colleagues with baseless accusations.