Travis Kelce Donated $100,000 to Kansas City Victims GoFundMe Following Backlash He Faced for Going to Dinner Hours After Shooting
In a heartwarming gesture of support, Travis Kelce, the well-known NFL player and Taylor Swift's boyfriend, generously donated $100,000 to the family of the two girls who were injured during the recent shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The donation was made after Kelce faced a backlash for going to dinner hours after the shooting.
The incident, which occurred on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri, shocked the community as several individuals, including children, were victims were shot at a Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.
The girls, aged 8 and 10, were part of the Reyes family, who were present at the parade to celebrate the team's victory. Unfortunately, the joyful occasion turned into a nightmare when the girls were shot in their legs.
Thanks to Kelce's contribution, made through his charity "Eighty-Seven & Running," a considerable amount has been raised to assist the family during this challenging time.
The GoFundMe page set up for the family aimed to collect $100,000 to help cover the medical expenses incurred by the two girls during their recovery journey. The response from the community has been overwhelming, surpassing the initial goal by reaching a total of $175,319 by Friday evening.
Both girls underwent surgery and are currently undergoing physical therapy to regain their strength and mobility.
- 'It Was Okay': Travis Kelce's Mom Not Pumped When Asked About Meeting Son's Love Interest Taylor Swift
- EXPOSED: Brittany Mahomes Attended 'Tone Deaf' Dinner With Husband Patrick and Travis Kelce Hours After Kansas City Parade Shooting
- 'Not a Good Look': Travis Kelce Called Out For Hitting Up Kansas City Restaurant Hours After Parade Shooting Where One Fan Died
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kelce was called out on X, formerly known as Twitter, for going to a Kansas City restaurant hours after the parade shooting took place.
In a snap obtained by TMZ, Kelce was seen smiling for the photo with an officer while throwing up the peace sign. The football star proceeded to walk into the restaurant.
One fan wrote, "Not a good look IMO for him a few hours after a person was killed and others wounded."
Another simply wrote, "Gross." A third X user commented, "America. Show must go on. Smh."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Through his nonprofit organization's mission to empower disadvantaged youth, Kelce aims to make a positive impact in communities by providing crucial resources and support in various areas such as education, athletics, and the arts.
Moreover, the Kansas City Chiefs, in collaboration with the United Way of Greater Kansas City, have established an emergency response fund in response to the tragic event.
The collective efforts of the Chiefs, the Hunt Family Foundation, and the NFL resulted in an initial donation of $200,000 towards the fund to aid those affected by the shooting.