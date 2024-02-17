Travis Kelce Donated $100,000 to Kansas City Victims GoFundMe Following Backlash He Faced for Going to Dinner Hours After Shooting

The incident, which occurred on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri, shocked the community as several individuals, including children, were victims were shot at a Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.

The girls, aged 8 and 10, were part of the Reyes family, who were present at the parade to celebrate the team's victory. Unfortunately, the joyful occasion turned into a nightmare when the girls were shot in their legs.

Thanks to Kelce's contribution, made through his charity "Eighty-Seven & Running," a considerable amount has been raised to assist the family during this challenging time.