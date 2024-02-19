A Pretty Penny: Donald Trump Supporters Raise 6-Figure Sum on GoFundMe To Help Ex-President Pay Off $355 Million Judgment
Donald Trump's supporters have been raising money to help the ex-president pay over the $355 million judgment he was hit with last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Following the bombshell decision as part of the civil lawsuit brought against Trump over his businesses, a GoFundMe was launched by a MAGA member named Elena Cardone.
She added, "The recent legal battles he faces are not just an attack on him, but an attack on the very ideals of fairness and due process that every American deserves. It's a moment that calls into question the balance of justice and the application of law, disproportionately aimed at silencing a voice that has been at the forefront of advocating for American strength, prosperity, and security."
Elena continued, "In standing with Trump, we're upholding the cause of every business owner and entrepreneur who believes in the fight against a system that increasingly seeks to penalize dissent and curb our freedoms."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Friday, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered the former president and the Trump Organization to pay over $355 million in damages. In addition, the court barred Trump from serving as an officer or director or any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for 3 years.
The judge ordered Trump's eldest sons Don Jr. and Eric from serving as executives in New York for two years. They were ordered to pay $4 million in damages.
Over the weekend, Trump attacked the judge during a campaign rally. He called Engoron "crooked" and said the court system is a "mess."
“What’s happening in our country, they have to straighten it out. All you see is bitterness and revenge and hatred. Judge Engoron just fined me $355 million for doing everything right," he added.
Trump also reposted a message from Marjorie Taylor Greene.
She wrote, "This is outrageous! This case had zero victims. The banks Trump “defrauded” provided testimony in defense of Trump Hotels. The entire case is built off the ABSURD claim that President Trump’s first-class Mar-a-Lago, situated on some of the most expensive property in the country and the world, is worth only $18M. Mar-a-Lago itself is probably worth more than $364M!"
She added, "This sham persecution is Letitia James fulfilling her campaign promise to go after Trump — a nasty woman!"