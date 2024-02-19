Danny Masterson Moved to Minimum Security Facility in San Luis Obispo Over Safety Concerns — Departing Charles Manson's Former Prison
Danny Masterson was recently relocated once again within the confines of the penal system after a brief stint in Charles Manson's former prison, RadarOnline.com can report.
The convicted rapist now resides in the more comfortable dwellings of California's Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo after commencing his 30-year sentence in December 2023.
Contrasting the brutal conditions and high-risk inmates of Corcoran State Prison – where Manson spent his final years before passing away in late 2017 – the Men's Colony reportedly offers a blend of medium and minimum-security arrangements.
The 47-year-old disgraced That ‘70s Show actor was reportedly transferred within the past week over safety concerns for Masterson's well-being, according to Deadline.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Masterson has been in custody since his conviction in May 2023 for two counts of rape.
He was initially held in downtown Los Angeles and then at North Kern State Prison before his brief stay at Corcoran State Prison started on January 29.
Despite being ineligible for parole until 2042 and being denied bail as a potential flight risk while appealing his retrial verdict and sentencing, Masterson can now reportedly participate in a variety of pursuits at the Men's Colony.
Inmates at the Men's Colony West Facility where Masterson is housed reportedly benefit from several educational and self-improvement programs – including "academic and career/technical education, cognitive behavior therapy, substance abuse education, anger management, and family relationship" workshops.
Persistent concerns and reports of contraband – including drugs and cell phones – being smuggled into the Men's Colony have arisen due to the perceived ease of tossing items over the low perimeter fence surrounding the facility.
Established in 1954, the Men's Colony is situated between Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Housing approximately 3,400 inmates in total, plans for the closure of sections of the Men's Colony – accompanied by an expected reduction of about 300 staff members – were anticipated late last year.
The status of these closures and layoffs remains uncertain amidst the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's broader budgetary adjustments in response to declining prison populations.
The CDCR indicated that Masterson has a "tentative date" scheduled for consultation with parole officials in May 2038 – although any actual parole consideration would occur at least four years and one month following this meeting.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the disgraced actor remains a co-defendant in a civil lawsuit brought by several women involved in his criminal case who alleged harassment by the Church of Scientology after reporting their sexual assault allegations to the authorities.
Despite the Church's efforts to dismiss or move the case to arbitration behind closed doors, the plaintiffs are now seeking to designate Scientology as a "criminal enterprise" due to its alleged pattern of racketeering activity.
The decision on whether this amended complaint will be accepted currently lies with a judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court.