Danny Masterson Transferred to Prison Where Inmate Was Allegedly Beheaded by Cellmate in Sadistic Torture Killing

The California prison that Danny Masterson now calls home has a history of gruesome violence, including a sadistic beheading that allegedly went unnoticed by guards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The That '70s Show star, 47, was transferred from North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA, to Corcoran State Prison (CSP) in Corcoran — the same place where notorious serial killer Charles Manson lived until he died in 2017.