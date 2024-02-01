Danny Masterson Transferred to Prison Where Inmate Was Allegedly Beheaded by Cellmate in Sadistic Torture Killing
The California prison that Danny Masterson now calls home has a history of gruesome violence, including a sadistic beheading that allegedly went unnoticed by guards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The That '70s Show star, 47, was transferred from North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA, to Corcoran State Prison (CSP) in Corcoran — the same place where notorious serial killer Charles Manson lived until he died in 2017.
Years after the infamous cult leader's high-profile passing, a scandal rocked the maximum security facility when a prisoner was allegedly tortured and decapitated his cellmate. The horrific slaying reportedly went unnoticed by guards.
Inmate Jaime Osuna is said to have removed several body parts from his cellmate, Luis Romero, using a sharp metal object wrapped in a string and attached to a handle to cut his alleged victim in 2019.
Osuna reportedly used the makeshift weapon to pull his alleged victim apart, removing an eye, a finger, and a portion of Romero's lung, according to local news outlets.
The autopsy revealed Romero’s head was eventually cut off, with his cellmate allegedly posing the body and slicing the sides of his mouth to resemble a joker-like smile.
It also disclosed that Romero bled to death from “multiple sharp force trauma injuries” and his body was mutilated sometime in the early morning of March 9, 2019. Osuna was caught wearing a necklace made of Romero’s body parts when the guards made the horrific discovery.
"We do believe that the victim was conscious during at least a portion of the time,” Kings County Executive Assistant District Attorney Phil Esbenshade told the Associated Press at the time. “This is the most gruesome case that I have seen in terms of heinousness in the slaying.”
Romero's family sued and questioned why his body wasn't found sooner. They claimed his cell bars were covered with a white sheet and suggested the guards did not do a thorough check as required.
They also asked why their loved one was even in a cell with Osuna, who had a history of torturing people. The lawsuit is ongoing.
Osuna was already serving a life sentence for torturing and murdering Yvette Pena, 37, in 2011 at a Bakersfield motel. His mugshot revealed face tattoos, leaving many to compare him to Manson with his sadistic antics. Osuna was diagnosed with unspecified schizophrenia spectrum and borderline personality disorder, according to reports.
Masterson is currently serving 30 years after being convicted of raping two women in the early 2000s during the height of his That '70s Show fame.