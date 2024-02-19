'Such an Honor': Donald Trump Calls Truckers Boycotting NYC Over $355M Fraud Ruling 'Great Patriots on the Side of Freedom'
Donald Trump celebrated this weekend after a group of truckers vowed to boycott deliveries to New York City following the $355 million fraud ruling against the ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Trump was ordered to pay a whopping $355 million fine in a civil fraud verdict on Friday, at least ten truckers agreed to stop making deliveries to New York City in protest against the ruling.
The embattled ex-president applauded the boycott decision and even went so far as to call the truckers “great patriots on the side of freedom.”
“Such an honor to have so many Great Patriots on the side of freedom!” Trump wrote on Truth Social this weekend.
“Joe Biden’s Unfair and Dangerous Weaponization of Law Enforcement is a serious threat to Democracy,” he added. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
The boycott was initiated on Friday by an X user with the username Chicago1Ray.
The user uploaded a video to X and pledged to refuse any deliveries to New York City starting on Monday. Chicago1Ray also claimed to have enlisted the help of “at least ten” other drivers who would also refuse deliveries to New York City.
“I've been on the radio talking to drivers for the last hour, hour fifteen minutes,” he said in the video on Friday. “I've talked to at least ten drivers, they're going to start refusing loads in New York City starting Monday.”
“I don't know how far across the country this is, or how many truckers are going to start denying loads to New York City,” the user continued. “I tell you what, you f--- around and find out. We are tired of you leftists f------ with Trump. Motherf------ are getting tired of this s---.”
“Our bosses ain't gonna care about these loads, we will just go somewhere else. Do you know how f------ hard it is to get into New York City with one of these?”
Chicago1Ray then claimed that the $355 million fraud ruling against Trump last week was “election interference.” He also went on to slam President Joe Biden.
“I don't wish nothing on nobody, but what I am hearing, this is real,” he charged. “We will see, leave Trump the f--- alone with the bulls---. It's election interference.”
“I hate to say it, but truckers are for Trump,” the video concluded. “Ain't no mother------ are for Biden.”
The trucker then published another X post after learning that Trump saw his video and shared it on Truth Social.
“Trump just posted my video and picture on his Truth Social account, pretty f------ cool,” the person wrote following Trump’s Truth Social response this weekend. “God Bless America. God bless Trump and God bless every Truck driver in this country.”
“I'm just one of the many millions of truckers who believe in God and love this Country,” the X user added. “Truckers for Trump ain't just a slogan it's real.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay $355 million in fines on Friday after ruling that the ex-president lied about his wealth for years.
The bombshell ruling also barred Trump from seeking loans from financial institutions in New York for at least three years, and the ruling included another three-year ban on Trump from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation.