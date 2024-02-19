Home > Exclusives > KeKe Palmer Exclusive 'Insecure' Star DomiNque Perry and Brother of Keke Palmer's Ex Reach Deal in Custody Battle Following Abuse Accusation Source: @DOMINIQUEP/INSTAGRAM; MEGA The two reached a deal in court. By: Ryan Naumann Feb. 19 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Insecure star Sarunas Jackson faced off with his former co-star DomiNque Perry in court in their custody battle over their daughter Zen. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, at a recent hearing, Sarunas, the brother of Keke Palmer's ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, informed the court he was dropping his lawsuit against Perry.

Sarunas agreed that the custody case should be heard in Texas and not California. The actor testified in court and told the judge of his decision. The move is shocking given Sarunas fought for months to have the dispute kept in Los Angeles and opposed his daughter moving to Texas.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Sarunas filed a petition demanding joint legal and physical custody of his 5-year-old. He said that his former co-star had portrayed him as a deadbeat dad publicly — which he denied is the case. “[DomiNque] has defamed my character to others, making them believe I am an absent father. Her negative communications with others, including to peers in our industry, regarding her opinions of me have made me fear for repercussions in my career," Sarunas said in a court filing.

In response, DomiNque, who said she never dated Sarunas, told the court she moved to Texas with Zen. The actress said she told Sarunas about the plan and he never raised any objections. She said he decided to file the lawsuit without giving her notice.

DomiNque said Texas was her home and she only lived in Los Angeles when she booked acting work. She said her mother and extended family all lived in Texas. In addition, she said Sarunas and his family caused issues. “I experienced emotional volatility, intimidation, bullying, undeserved stress, mental and physical abuse, controlling and narcissistic behavior, all over the past 5 plus years from Sarunas and his family,” she claimed.

The custody dispute turned nasty when DomiNque accused Sarunas of having choked her during an argument in the past. DomiNque claimed on March 2022 Sarunas choked her during an argument.

She said, “Sarunas got heated in the conversation and began to repeatedly call me stupid, I then said to him, “you talk to your mother like that not me” at that point he became more angry and grabbed me by the throat and started choking me.” She said he let her go when their daughter walked into the room.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Keke obtained a temporary restraining order against Darius last year. The actress accused her ex-boyfriend of being physical with her on two separate occasions. The court granted her sole custody of their son Leo and ordered Darius to stay 100 yards away from her until a future hearing.

Recently, Sarunas filed for a restraining order against Keke and her mother Sharon. He accused them of harassing his family. Sharon accused the actor of "clout-chasing" when reached for comment by RadarOnline.com.