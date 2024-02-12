'Insecure' Star Sarunas Jackson Unable to Track Down Keke Palmer in Restraining Order Fight

Sarunas Jackson's restraining order battle against Keke Palmer continues to heat up. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Insecure actor informed the court he failed to locate his brother Darius' ex-girlfriend to give her notice about the hearing for his restraining order request against her.

As this outlet reported, Jackson demanded a restraining order against Palmer after accusing her of making false allegations against him. While his temporary restraining order request was denied, he was given a hearing date to make another plea.