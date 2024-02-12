Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > KeKe Palmer
Exclusive

'Insecure' Star Sarunas Jackson Unable to Track Down Keke Palmer in Restraining Order Fight

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Sarunas Jackson's restraining order battle against Keke Palmer continues to heat up.

By:

Feb. 12 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sarunas Jackson's restraining order battle against Keke Palmer continues to heat up. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Insecure actor informed the court he failed to locate his brother Darius' ex-girlfriend to give her notice about the hearing for his restraining order request against her.

As this outlet reported, Jackson demanded a restraining order against Palmer after accusing her of making false allegations against him. While his temporary restraining order request was denied, he was given a hearing date to make another plea.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Sarunas' brother, Darius, shares a son with Keke Palmer.

However, he's struggling to pinpoint the Screen Queens actress' whereabouts, telling the court that he was "unable to properly serve the Restrained Party with a copy of the Notice of Court Hearing and the Temporary Restraining Order."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the hearing date was extended to February 29, allowing Sarunas extra time to track down Palmer.

Article continues below advertisement

"Pursuant to the request of the Petitioner, the Petition - Civil Harassment (violence) filed by Sarunas Jackson on January 19, 2024, is continued to February 29, 2024, at 8:30 AM in this department," the docs filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on February 8 read.

Palmer is the ex of Sarunas' brother, Darius, whom she filed her own restraining order against last year. The pair share a son, Leo, who will turn one later this month.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Sarunas demanded a restraining order against Keke, claiming her "foul claims" of sexual abuse were destroying his career.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarunas filed for a temporary restraining order against the Nope actress and her mother, Sharon, claiming they were harassing him. In his filing, the HBO star identified Palmer as “my brother’s ex-GF & mother of his child."

Sarunas claimed Palmer “made foul claims that I have sexual abuse claims on me when I do not" about the accusations he choked the mother of his child, DomiNque Perry.

MORE ON:
KeKe Palmer

He denied the accusations, saying, "I have never done such a thing. She has gone to the media & has used her celebrity to publicity lie on my family & myself." He also claimed that his nephew's mother "harassed & stalked my friends & family social media. She has reached out to people in relation to me to lie on me & my family."

Sarunas insisted Palmer's alleged harassment has "caused career damage.”

Article continues below advertisement
keke palmer ex boyfriend darius turns in weapons to police surrender restraining order accusations
Source: MEGA

The judge denied his temporary restraining order request — but is allowing him to make one final plea in court.

He demanded the judge permit Palmer from harassing him or speaking about him and his family publicly. He also asked that she be ordered to stay 150 yards away from him.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
keke palmer darius jackson brother restraining order harassment
Source: MEGA; @DVULTON/INSTAGRAM

Keke filed her own restraining order against Sarunas' brother, accusing Darius of being violent.

“She has lied time & time again and has tried to lure people around me into her web of lies," Sarunas insisted.

While the judge denied his temporary restraining order request, Sarunas can make his plea again — if he can find Palmer.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.