'Insecure' Star Sarunas Jackson Unable to Track Down Keke Palmer in Restraining Order Fight

Sarunas Jackson's restraining order battle against Keke Palmer continues to heat up. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Insecure actor informed the court he failed to locate his brother Darius' ex-girlfriend to give her notice about the hearing for his restraining order request against her.
As this outlet reported, Jackson demanded a restraining order against Palmer after accusing her of making false allegations against him. While his temporary restraining order request was denied, he was given a hearing date to make another plea.
However, he's struggling to pinpoint the Screen Queens actress' whereabouts, telling the court that he was "unable to properly serve the Restrained Party with a copy of the Notice of Court Hearing and the Temporary Restraining Order."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the hearing date was extended to February 29, allowing Sarunas extra time to track down Palmer.
"Pursuant to the request of the Petitioner, the Petition - Civil Harassment (violence) filed by Sarunas Jackson on January 19, 2024, is continued to February 29, 2024, at 8:30 AM in this department," the docs filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on February 8 read.
Palmer is the ex of Sarunas' brother, Darius, whom she filed her own restraining order against last year. The pair share a son, Leo, who will turn one later this month.
Sarunas filed for a temporary restraining order against the Nope actress and her mother, Sharon, claiming they were harassing him. In his filing, the HBO star identified Palmer as “my brother’s ex-GF & mother of his child."
Sarunas claimed Palmer “made foul claims that I have sexual abuse claims on me when I do not" about the accusations he choked the mother of his child, DomiNque Perry.
He denied the accusations, saying, "I have never done such a thing. She has gone to the media & has used her celebrity to publicity lie on my family & myself." He also claimed that his nephew's mother "harassed & stalked my friends & family social media. She has reached out to people in relation to me to lie on me & my family."
Sarunas insisted Palmer's alleged harassment has "caused career damage.”
He demanded the judge permit Palmer from harassing him or speaking about him and his family publicly. He also asked that she be ordered to stay 150 yards away from him.
“She has lied time & time again and has tried to lure people around me into her web of lies," Sarunas insisted.
While the judge denied his temporary restraining order request, Sarunas can make his plea again — if he can find Palmer.