Judge Denies Keke Palmer's Ex-BF Darius' Brother's Plea For Temporary Restraining Order Against Actress

The brother of Keke Palmer's ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson was shut down in his attempt to obtain a temporary restraining order against the entertainer over alleged harassment. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied the petition filed by actor Sarunas Jackson.

Source: MEGA

As we previously reported, on Monday, Sarunas filed for a restraining order against Keke and her mother Sharon. In his filing, the Insecure star labeled Keke “my brother’s ex-GF & mother of his child.” He accused the actress of making false accusations against him. Sarunas claimed Keke “has made foul claims that I have sexual abuse claims on me when I do not. I have never done such a thing. She has gone to the media & has used her celebrity to publicity lie on my family & myself."

In addition, he claimed that Keke has “harassed & stalked my friends & family social media. She has reached out to people in relation to me to lie on me & my family. Has caused career damage.” Sarunas demanded Keke be ordered to not harass him or speak about him or his family publicly. His petition asked that the actress also be ordered to stay 150 yards away from him.

Source: @ronjae/instagram

He added, “She has lied time & time again and has tried to lure people around me into her web of lies.” Sarunas attached a letter that was sent from Keke’s lawyer to Darius’ lawyer. In it, Keke’s counsel claimed the actress had concerns about their son being around Darius’ family.

Source: @ronjae/instagram

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Darius and Sarunas mother obtained a restraining order against their father after she accused him of abuse. Darius and Sarunas both defended their dad in the case.

In addition, Keke brought up Sarunas being accused of choking the mother of his child, DomiNque Perry. The judge denied Sarunas’ petition for a temporary restraining order. The court did not issue any orders but set a hearing for February where Sarunas can make his case for a permanent order.

Source: @DVULTON/INSTAGRAM

The exes recently hired a private judge in an attempt to settle their issues. As we first reported, Sarunas and DomiNque are in the middle of a custody battle over their daughter Zen. DomiNque claimed Sarunas choked her during an argument in the past. The case is ongoing.