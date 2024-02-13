Keke Palmer's Mom Accuses 'Insecure' Actor Sarunas Jackson of Clout Chasing With Restraining Order Battle
Keke Palmer's mother isn't happy that Sarunas Jackson is seeking a temporary restraining order [TRO] against her daughter, with Sharon Palmer telling RadarOnline.com the Nope actress "never wants to see him again."
As this outlet reported, Sarunas accused Keke — who shares a son with his brother, Darius Jackson — of making "foul claims" about him that have "caused career damage" and demanded a TRO against her.
While the judge denied his request, Sarunas was given another chance to plead his case in court. The only problem is that he claims he can't locate Keke to serve her the hearing notice. According to Sharon, that plus the TRO request is a bunch of bull as she believes it's simply a cause of him clout chasing her famous daughter.
Keke's mom said she's "totally confused" why he is "trying to serve someone who never wants to see him again ever in life." Sharon — who raised the Scream Queens actress in Illinois — concluded her statement like a typical midwesterner before accusing him of clout chasing.
"God bless him, but this clout chasing must stop," she told RadarOnline.com.
Sharon also dragged Sarunas' kid into the battle, warning him that "he should concern himself with his own child" instead of worrying about her daughter.
As this outlet exclusively reported, the actor recently informed the court that he was struggling to pinpoint Keke's whereabouts and was "unable to properly serve the Restrained Party with a copy of the Notice of Court Hearing and the Temporary Restraining Order."
The hearing date was extended to February 29, allowing Sarunas extra time to track her down. Sarunas filed for protection against Keke and Sharon, claiming the pair were harassing him. In his request, he identified Keke as “my brother’s ex-GF & mother of his child."
Sarunas claimed the actress “made foul claims that I have sexual abuse claims on me when I do not" about the accusations he choked the mother of his child, DomiNque Perry.
He denied the allegations, saying, "I have never done such a thing. She has gone to the media & has used her celebrity to publicity lie on my family & myself." He also claimed that his nephew's mother "harassed & stalked my friends & family social media. She has reached out to people in relation to me to lie on me & my family."
As for Keke, she was granted a temporary restraining order against Sarunas' brother. RadarOnline.com obtained screenshots from Keke's security footage that she used as evidence in her filing. In the photos, Darius appeared to be physically attacking her — which Sharon told us was all she needed to see.
"The stills of Darius Jackson attacking my daughter speak for themselves. No other comments are necessary," Sharon told this outlet last year.
Sources close to Darius denied he physically attacked Keke. She was granted temporary sole custody of their infant son. RadarOnline.com told you first — the exes hired a private judge to hash out their custody battle behind closed doors, signaling the end of their fight might be near.