Keke Palmer's Mom Accuses 'Insecure' Actor Sarunas Jackson of Clout Chasing With Restraining Order Battle

Keke Palmer's mother isn't happy that Sarunas Jackson is seeking a temporary restraining order [TRO] against her daughter, with Sharon Palmer telling RadarOnline.com the Nope actress "never wants to see him again."

As this outlet reported, Sarunas accused Keke — who shares a son with his brother, Darius Jackson — of making "foul claims" about him that have "caused career damage" and demanded a TRO against her.