Kansas City Chiefs Watch Party Tragedy: 'Walter White Narrative' Implicating HIV Scientist Host Is Ridiculous, Friend Says
The Kansas City Chiefs fan whose three friends were found dead in his backyard has repeatedly denied claims that he was involved and a source close to the HIV scientist said it's "incredibly disappointing that his job is being used against him to further the real-life Walter White-type narrative," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Clayton McGeeney, 36, Ricky Johnson, 38, and David Harrington, 37, were discovered frozen on Jan. 9, two days after their pal Jordan Willis hosted an NFL watch party.
Willis, 38, has checked himself into a rehab center after the devastating loss of three friends. A preliminary toxicology report indicates the men allegedly had cocaine and fentanyl in their systems and the Kansas City Police Department has stated there is no foul play suspected in their deaths, leaving many with more questions than answers.
Johnson's brother, Jonathan Price, said he learned that Harrington was "found on a lawn chair on the back porch, rather than all three laying flat, which paints a picture we didn't have from the very beginning."
McGeeney's cousin has also spoken out and claimed that "all [Willis'] friends knew him" as "the chemist," and some have correlated him with Bryan Cranston's character in the AMC drama Breaking Bad.
An insider close to the situation said Willis is being falsely labeled as a mad scientist amid an ongoing investigation and the theory he is involved is "completely absurd."
"He's a computational data scientist for HIV vaccine research," they clarified to Fox News Digital on Monday. "His work is solely on computers and he works from home."
"Ruining Jordan's reputation and his life in a smear campaign as some sort of revenge will not bring these families peace, especially without any evidence from the police department to support what they are saying," said the insider.
"At first they said they don't know Jordan, that the men didn't do drugs, so they must have been murdered, or poisoned or dragged out of the house, or they must have seen something they shouldn't have seen. Then when initial toxicology came out, it was that they would have been peer pressured."
Families of the victims, however, are demanding answers on what happened to their loved ones after it was revealed their cars were still parked outside when the three men were discovered frozen in the backyard of Willis' residence during a welfare check.
Incoming toxicology results and autopsy reports will later reveal an official cause and manner of death for the three friends.
There was also a fifth person there, Alex Weamer-Lee, who left Willis' house alive on the night of Jan. 7 after the group ended the night watching Jeopardy!, he said.
The source said Willis is lucky to be alive, adding, "Anyone who can't imagine how he could have been totally out of it and sleeping and not aware of his surroundings for two days is, fortunately, not familiar with what a drug and alcohol bender looks like."