Kansas City Chiefs Watch Party Tragedy: 'Walter White Narrative' Implicating HIV Scientist Host Is Ridiculous, Friend Says

Willis, 38, has checked himself into a rehab center after the devastating loss of three friends. A preliminary toxicology report indicates the men allegedly had cocaine and fentanyl in their systems and the Kansas City Police Department has stated there is no foul play suspected in their deaths, leaving many with more questions than answers.

Johnson's brother, Jonathan Price, said he learned that Harrington was "found on a lawn chair on the back porch, rather than all three laying flat, which paints a picture we didn't have from the very beginning."

McGeeney's cousin has also spoken out and claimed that "all [Willis'] friends knew him" as "the chemist," and some have correlated him with Bryan Cranston's character in the AMC drama Breaking Bad.