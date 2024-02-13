Russell Simmons Sued for Alleged Rape and Harassment by Former Def Jam Executive
Music mogul Russell Simmons has been hit with a lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment and battery by a former executive at his label Def Jam Recordings, RadarOnline.com can report.
The plaintiff, known as Jane Doe, claimed that Simmons raped her over 25 years ago at his New York apartment.
This news comes as another blow to Simmons, who has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct in recent years.
According to the complaint filed in New York federal court, Jane Doe – a former senior music executive and video producer at Def Jam – alleged that her career was derailed by Simmons' persistent harassment in the 1990s.
The lawsuit states that Simmons asked Doe to visit his apartment to approve a new video.
Initially, he engaged in what the suit describes as "playful wrestling” but the situation quickly turned violent when Simmons allegedly pinned Doe down on a bed and proceeded to rape her despite her repeated objections.
“Ms. Doe repeatedly told Mr. Simmons to get off of her, but he refused,” the complaint alleged. “Mr. Simmons proceeded to rape her.”
Following the alleged assault, Doe claimed that she suffered from frequent panic attacks, depression, and anxiety, making it difficult for her to perform her job duties.
She eventually resigned from Def Jam in 1997, opting to work as an executive producer for film and commercial production companies.
The lawsuit also accused Simmons of subjecting Doe to ongoing harassment at the Def Jam offices.
The complaint detailed instances in which Simmons “invaded her personal space,” made “sexual innuendos,” and “rubbed the front of his pants” in a suggestive manner.
The alleged harassment became so pervasive that a senior executive often had to intervene and ask Simmons to leave Doe's office.
“He would sit on her desk, lean over her, aggressively invading her personal space while making sexual innuendos, suggestions, and advances, and rubbing the front of his pants,” the new complaint stated.
“Mr. Simmons would follow Ms. Doe to the door or block her path to prevent her from opening it again,” the complaint also alleged.
The complaint brings forth claims of battery, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and a violation of New York's gender-motivated violence law.
It was filed under the state's Adult Survivors Act – which suspended the statute of limitations for sexual misconduct claims for one year.
This lawsuit is part of a larger trend in which plaintiffs have utilized the Adult Survivors Act to sue high-profile figures in both Hollywood and the music industry – including Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jamie Foxx.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is not the first time Simmons has faced such shocking allegations.
In 2017, former Arista Records and Def Jam executive Drew Dixon accused Simmons of raping her in 1995.
Simmons sold his stake in Def Jam in 1999 for a reported $100 million.