FBI Agent Reveals MS-13 and Venezuelan Gang Tren de Aragua Forming Alliance, Recruiting Migrants

The FBI agent warned of Tren de Aragua exploiting migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.

Feb. 13 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

A senior FBI agent has warned of a possible alliance between notorious gangs MS-13 and Venezuelan-based Tren de Aragua as cell phone robberies across New York City's five boroughs are on the rise, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The expansion of Tren de Aragua into the New York region has now risen to the top of the agency's priority list.

The Tren de Aragua is a notorious Venezuelan-based criminal enterprise.

According to FBI senior agent John Morales, who is in charge of the agency's El Paso, Texas division, there's concern of the Tren de Aragua aligning with existing criminal networks in order to expand its enterprise into the New York region.

The Tren de Aragua are suspected of recruiting within the migrant community to perpetuate a cell phone robbery scheme that traffics stolen phones to Colombia to be resold, according to the Post.

Tren de Aragua is suspected of exploiting migrants for bribes in exchange for protection on the way to the U.S. border.

Morales noted that the MS-13 gang could be among the existing criminal networks to form temporary alliances with Tren de Aragua — and as a result, intelligence on the Venezuelan-based gang is being shared among agencies.

"While these gangs wouldn’t normally mix, it’s always going to be a concern as the gang [Tren de Aragua] expands in strength and establishes a foothold," the senior agent told the outlet.

Tren de Aragua is suspected of targeting migrant communities for recruitment.

Morales noted, "Right now we are working with our local law enforcement partners and sharing intelligence in order to stop the growth of Tren de Aragua."

The El Paso-based special agent said that Tren de Aragua members gain entry to the U.S. through border cities. An estimated 41 members were apprehended by Border Patrol agents between October 2022 and September 2023.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has faced backlash for busing migrants across the country to sanctuary cities including New York.

Border Patrol agents have arrested at least 41 Tren de Aragua members between October 2022 and September 2023.

FBI agents have sought assistance from Venezuelan migrants to help identify potential Tren de Aragua members, offering witness protection and temporary visas in exchange for reporting possible members.

"Their first victims are their fellow Venezuelans," Morales said, adding recruitment is common across the migrant community.

The agent noted the criminal enterprise's exploitation of a surge of Venezuelan migrants seeking refuge in the U.S. Tren de Aragua is accused of extorting migrants by offering protection on the way to the country for a price.

The expansion of Tren de Aragua in the U.S. has sparked additional fears of fighting between existing criminal networks.

"They are already coming over as hardened criminals," said former U.S. marshal and security consultant Robert Almonte. "But they [Tren de Aragua] could certainly be trying to recruit others to join the gang in the US."

This could lead to an explosion of "turf wars" between the groups.

"I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that they could form alliances with other gangs, but what’s more likely to happen is that turf wars break out as each gang fights to control their own criminal enterprise."

