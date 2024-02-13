Your tip
Autopsy Shocker: Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean's Cause of Death Revealed

bobbie jean carter
Source: MEGA

Bobbie Jean, Aaron, and Leslie have all died.

By:

Feb. 13 2024, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

Bobbie Jean Carter's cause of death has been revealed. Her autopsy report obtained by RadarOnline.com reveals Nick and Aaron Carter's sister overdosed on Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

The medical examiner released the report on Tuesday, less than two months after she was discovered unresponsive on her bathroom floor.

bobbie jean carter nick carter aaron carter
Source: MEGA

Bobbie Jean died just two days before Christmas.

Bobbie Jean's autopsy also revealed she had a history of Schizophrenia and was prescribed several medications, including Propranolol, Omeprazole, Clindamycin, and Quetiapine.

The document also listed the 41-year-old as "never married" and confirmed that she was in "possession of [a] controlled substance" at the time of her death.

According to the autopsy, Bobbie Jean was discovered by her roommate "unresponsive on the bathroom floor" at around 7 AM on December 23. 911 was called and "ACLS measures were initiated."

She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead just after 8 AM.

"All life-saving measures were unsuccessful," the document read.

bobbie jean carter
Source: MEGA

The Carter family has been plagued by death since 2012.

"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," her mother, Jane Carter, confirmed in a statement, referring to the tragic passing of her son Aaron and daughter Leslie.

"However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater," Jane continued. "So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

Jane is taking care of Bobbie Jean's 8-year-old daughter, who was left an orphan after losing her only surviving parent.

aaron carter estate owes nearly unpaid taxes k estate home angel bobbie jean melanie martin wrongful death lawsuit probate dead
Source: MEGA

The bills keep coming in.

Aaron died at the age of 34 in 2022. According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, the I Want Candy singer became "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" of taking prescription pills and huffing.

The drugs listed on the autopsy report included a generic brand of Xanax called Alprazolam and Difluoroethane, a propellant used for aerosol spray. A decade earlier, Aaron's sister Leslie died at 25 years old from a drug overdose.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — Bobbie Jean was under strict probation after pleading guilty to drug possession and petty theft just months before her death.

