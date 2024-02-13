Olive Branch? Jennifer Lopez Reveals Actress Ayo Edebiri ‘Apologized With Tears in Her Eyes’ for Resurfaced Remarks Trashing Singer
Jennifer Lopez revealed that The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri recently apologized for a series of surprising remarks she made about the singer back in 2020, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Edebiri’s initial remarks against Lopez came nearly four years ago during an appearance on Laci Mosley’s Scam Goddess podcast.
The Bear actress, now 28, faced backlash at the time after she agreed with Mosley’s claim that Lopez’s “whole career is one long scam.”
Edebiri also suggested that J.Lo, now 54, was no longer a “good” singer.
“Well, that’s the thing – she thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her,” the actress said during Mosley’s podcast in 2020. “I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs.”
“A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like: J.Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio or J.Lo was busy,” Edebiri continued. “Doing what? Not singing, obviously.”
Flash forward to earlier this month, and both Lopez and Edebiri appeared on Saturday Night Live.
Edebiri served as the host for the episode on February 3 while Lopez appeared as that night’s musical guest to promote her new upcoming album This Is Me…Now.
Edebiri’s surprising remarks about J.Lo during the Scam Goddess podcast in 2020 resurfaced shortly after SNL announced that The Bear star and Lopez would be appearing together on the same episode.
But according to Lopez, Edebiri was “mortified” and “apologized with tears in her eyes” for what she said about the On the Floor singer four years earlier.
Lopez also revealed that Edebiri was “very sweet” about the situation and “felt really badly” for what she said on the Scam Goddess podcast.
“She was mortified and very sweet,” the Jenny From The Block singer said on Tuesday. “She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things.”
“She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform,” Lopez continued. “She was just like: I’m so f------ sorry, it was so awful of me.”
J.Lo also said that Edebiri’s remarks about her during the Scam Goddess podcast in 2020 “really didn’t affect” her because she has “heard similar things” throughout her entire musical career.
“It’s funny,” Lopez said. “I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”
Meanwhile, Edebiri appeared to acknowledge the controversy between her and Lopez during a sketch with Kenan Thompson during her SNL appearance.
“OK. We get it,” the Emmy-winning actress said during the sketch. “It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid.”
“But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online,” Edebiri added.