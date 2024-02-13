Taylor Swift 'Accosted' by Homeless Person Outside Hollywood Recording Studio, Owner Claims
Taylor Swift will no longer go to a famous recording studio after allegedly being "accosted" by the homeless community in Los Angeles' unhoused crisis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 14-time Grammy winner, 34, has allegedly sworn off Sunset Sound in Hollywood after the scary incident.
"Taylor Swift was down here, and she made the mistake of going out on the sidewalk and going to the 7-Eleven across the street - got accosted, came back to my tenant and told him 'I will never come back to Sunset Sound again,'" Sunset Sound president Paul Camarata told ABC7 when talking about the homeless population that's been hanging around the facility. "This is really bad for business."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Swift's rep for comment.
Sunset Studio has been where some of the world's best musicians have smashed out their mega hits. Some of them include Michael Jackson, Prince, Stevie Nicks, Lionel Ritchie, Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Van Halen, Paul McCartney — the list could go on and on.
Camarata spoke about the homeless crisis in Southern California after his iconic studio was burglarized over the weekend. While Swift watched her boyfriend, Kansas City Chief's tight end Travis Kelce, win Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sunset Sound was targeted.
"We've been here 64 years. We've made some of the most iconic records that have been done in the industry here," Sunset Sound president Camarata told the outlet. "And now we've got to deal with this homeless problem that is potentially putting us out of business."
That's when he dropped Swift's name, claiming she won't return to the recording studio.
The thieves stole the studio's blank checks, said Sunset Sound's manager, Josh Lawrence, who revealed they were forced to cancel those accounts.
"There's clients that have been coming here for, you know 40, 50 years, and they've been in Hollywood, and a lot of them are really upset to see how the situation has just gotten worse and worse and worse," Lawrence stated.
Besides being burglarized, the building has been set on fire twice in the past year.
"Right out front needles being laid in plain sight, people using the bathroom anywhere they need to, destroying property," the studio's marketing producer Drew Dempsey said.
According to the local report, there are roughly 3,000 people in the district's homeless community, with only 400 shelter beds available. Despite the uptick in crime, a spokesperson for L.A. City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez claims they are monitoring the situation.