'Her Career is One Long Scam': 'The Bear' Star Ayo Edebiri Dissed Jennifer Lopez's Singing Before Joint 'SNL' Gig
The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri rubbed shoulders with Jennifer Lopez for a series of new promo clips ahead of the duo's guest appearance on Saturday Night Live, looking friendly with the star she has since been exposed of shading four years ago.
Edebiri will be serving as the host while J Lo is slated to take the stage for a music performance this weekend.
"I'm really excited. I love your show," Jennifer said to the Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between actress in one of the videos, to which she replied, "I love your everything!" Cast member Heidi Gardner added her own comedic flair while joining the duo in the promo clips.
Edebiri also shared her elation in an Instagram post on Jan. 24, teasing her Feb. 3 appearance on SNL alongside J Lo. "one for grid bc I still can't believe it," she wrote.
Their SNL appearance comes shortly after the rising star won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Bear. "My name was in league with a lot of really amazing performances and shows in their final season and all that stuff. I'm just really, really floored," she told Entertainment Tonight about the honor.
After seeing the new promo clips with J Lo, fans couldn't help but wonder if Jennifer knew about the star's past remarks as there didn't seem to be any tension between the two, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Her career is one long scam," the actress had once said during a podcast appearance on Laci Mosley's Scam Goddess, during which they both dissed J Lo's singing voice ahead of her halftime performance at the Super Bowl.
"I think she thinks she's still good even though she's not singing for most of these songs," Edebiri said in the resurfaced audio, also sharing her wild theories about how J.Lo has continued to keep up her Hollywood looks over the years.
Insiders told TMZ that Edebiri has no issue with J Lo and is actually a fan these days. Plus, she is said to be looking forward to collaborating with the Shotgun Wedding star.
As for Jennifer, sources said she brushes off these types of things and is all about moving forward. Meanwhile, some viewers are speculating they will poke fun at the drama on the show.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Lopez and Edebiri for comment.