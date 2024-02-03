'Her Career is One Long Scam': 'The Bear' Star Ayo Edebiri Dissed Jennifer Lopez's Singing Before Joint 'SNL' Gig

"I'm really excited. I love your show," Jennifer said to the Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between actress in one of the videos, to which she replied, "I love your everything!" Cast member Heidi Gardner added her own comedic flair while joining the duo in the promo clips.

Edebiri also shared her elation in an Instagram post on Jan. 24, teasing her Feb. 3 appearance on SNL alongside J Lo. "one for grid bc I still can't believe it," she wrote.

Their SNL appearance comes shortly after the rising star won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Bear. "My name was in league with a lot of really amazing performances and shows in their final season and all that stuff. I'm just really, really floored," she told Entertainment Tonight about the honor.