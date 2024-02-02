Deceased Kansas City Chiefs Fans' Early Toxicology Allegedly Reveals Drugs in Systems

On January 7, David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney, and Ricky Johnson gathered at their friend Jordan Willis' home to watch the final regular season Chiefs game. Two days later, their bodies were discovered by police.

While the trio's official cause of death has not been released, a source with direct knowledge claimed early toxicology results revealed traces of cocaine and fentanyl in their systems, according to TMZ. Additional substances and alcohol may be discovered in the full toxicology report.