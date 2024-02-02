Deceased Kansas City Chiefs Fans' Early Toxicology Allegedly Reveals Drugs in Systems
Drugs may have played a role in the deaths of three Kansas City Chiefs fans who were discovered under bizarre circumstances at a friend's home. Early toxicology results reportedly revealed traces of cocaine and fentanyl in the deceased's systems, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On January 7, David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney, and Ricky Johnson gathered at their friend Jordan Willis' home to watch the final regular season Chiefs game. Two days later, their bodies were discovered by police.
While the trio's official cause of death has not been released, a source with direct knowledge claimed early toxicology results revealed traces of cocaine and fentanyl in their systems, according to TMZ. Additional substances and alcohol may be discovered in the full toxicology report.
Tony Kagay, an attorney hired by McGeeney's mom, Nancy Bossert, joined Thursday's edition of TMZ Live to discuss the case.
Because of the ongoing investigation, Kagay wasn't at liberty to disclose many details. However, based on a meeting McGeeney's mom had with authorities, he suggested that an early toxicology report was conducted and autopsies were completed.
Without confirming any test results, Kagay reportedly acknowledged that substances may have played a factor in the three deaths. The attorney did confirm that the deaths are not being investigated as homicides.
Despite the attorney's cryptic answer, numerous questions remain. If substances are confirmed to have been found upon the release of the full toxicology report, additional questions are likely to arise about how the drugs got into the deceased friends' systems. What happened over the two days from the watch party to the discovery of the bodies remains unknown.
According to local news, the men were believed to be alive in the early morning hours on Monday. After not hearing from McGeeney, his fiancée, April Mahoney, went to his last known location late Tuesday night to look for him.
Mahoney broke into Willis' home and discovered one of the bodies. Willis was said to have opened the door and let police in when they arrived, which led to the discovery of two other bodies.
Willis' attorney, John Picerno, claimed a fifth friend attended the NFL watch party and said when he left, Willis and the three men were still awake.
While Picerno said several times that no family members attempted to reach out to his client beyond sending Facebook messages, the fifth friend disputed the claim.
According to the fifth friend's attorney, Andrew Talge, his client texted Willis after receiving messages from both McGeeney's fiancée and Johnson's mother.