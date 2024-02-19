WATCH: Alexei Navalny's Widow Accuses Vladimir Putin of Poisoning Her Late Husband, Vows to Uphold Russian Opposition Leader's Legacy
Alexei Navalny’s widow has since blamed Vladimir Putin for poisoning her late husband, RadarOnline.com has learned. She also vowed to continue the late Russian opposition leader’s legacy in the wake of his suspected murder.
In the latest development to come after Navalny, 47, was found dead while imprisoned in a Russian penal colony on Friday, his widow – Yulia Navalnaya – broke her silence to blame Putin for her husband’s death.
According to Navalnaya, Putin's regime murdered her husband on Friday using the nerve agent Novichok.
She also claimed to know “exactly” why Navalny was murdered before accusing the Kremlin of refusing to return the late opposition leader’s remains.
“We know exactly why Putin killed Alexei three days ago,” Navalnaya said in a nine-minute video uploaded to YouTube on Monday. “We will tell you about it soon.”
“We will definitely find out who exactly carried out this crime and how exactly,” she added. “We will name the names and show the faces.”
Navalnaya then blamed Putin outright for her husband’s suspected murder and vowed to continue Navalny’s work in the wake of his sudden and tragic passing.
“Vladimir Putin killed my husband,” Navalnaya charged. “By killing Alexei, Putin killed half of me – half of my heart and half of my soul.”
“But I still have the other half, and it tells me that I have no right to give up,” she said. “I will continue Alexei Navalny’s work. I will continue to fight for our country. And I encourage you to stand by my side.”
Navalny’s widow concluded her nine-minute video on Monday by calling on her late husbands supporters to “share this anger, rage, [and] hatred” against those like Putin who “dared to story our future.”
“Do not just share the endless grief and pain that has enveloped us and will not let us go,” she charged. “I ask you to share this anger with me.”
“Anger, rage, hatred for those who have dared to destroy our future,” Navalnaya concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Navalnaya’s video on Monday morning came three days after it was announced that her husband was found dead inside the Russian penal colony where he was imprisoned.
Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s main spokesperson, dismissed the rumors that the Russian leader was behind Navalny’s suspected murder.
“When there is no information, it is unacceptable to make these rude statements,” Peskov told reporters over the weekend. “These statements cannot do any damage to the leader of our country, but they definitely do not make the people saying them look good.”
“I have nothing to add,” he said.
Navalny’s family continues to try to recover the late opposition leader’s body following his death on Friday. The Kremlin has so far refused to release Navalny’s remains, and a postmortem investigation into Navalny’s cause of death has since been extended indefinitely.
“They are lying, buying time for themselves, and not even hiding it,” Kira Yarmysh, a Navalny spokesperson, said over the weekend.