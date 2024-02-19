WATCH: Alexei Navalny's Widow Accuses Vladimir Putin of Poisoning Her Late Husband, Vows to Uphold Russian Opposition Leader's Legacy

Alexei Navalny’s widow has since blamed Vladimir Putin for poisoning her late husband, RadarOnline.com has learned. She also vowed to continue the late Russian opposition leader’s legacy in the wake of his suspected murder.

In the latest development to come after Navalny, 47, was found dead while imprisoned in a Russian penal colony on Friday, his widow – Yulia Navalnaya – broke her silence to blame Putin for her husband’s death.