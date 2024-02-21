‘Tragic Time’: Mother of Kansas City Parade Shooting Suspect Lyndell Mays Launches GoFundMe to Help Pay His Medical Bills

She said, “I ask to all please help by donating to help him with his medical bills during this tragic time he is going through, He’s in ICU fighting for a recovery from several surgeries, from going to the Chiefs Super Bowl celebration parade with his older sister to getting shot multiple times a time that was meant to bring so much joy to many has brought so much pain and sadness to all that was attending.”

She added, “I give special thanks to Chrissy [redacted] a nurse that helped my daughter give CPR and chest palpitations at the parade to him along with St. Luke’s trauma nurses.”