‘Tragic Time’: Mother of Kansas City Parade Shooting Suspect Lyndell Mays Launches GoFundMe to Help Pay His Medical Bills
The mother of one of the men arrested in connection to the Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting started a campaign to raise money for him — with his family adamant he is not evil, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Teneal Burnside, the mother of 23-year-old Lyndell Mays, launched a GoFundMe this week. She shared a photo of Lyndell in the hospital bed with a tube in his mouth.
She said, “I ask to all please help by donating to help him with his medical bills during this tragic time he is going through, He’s in ICU fighting for a recovery from several surgeries, from going to the Chiefs Super Bowl celebration parade with his older sister to getting shot multiple times a time that was meant to bring so much joy to many has brought so much pain and sadness to all that was attending.”
She added, “I give special thanks to Chrissy [redacted] a nurse that helped my daughter give CPR and chest palpitations at the parade to him along with St. Luke’s trauma nurses.”
Teneal ended, “I give thanks to all whos [sic] helping him along his long recovery. God bless everyone who has been affected by this sad ordeal.”
A screenshot of the GoFundMe showed it had received $100 before the campaign was removed.
On Tuesday, Mays was charged with second-degree murder. He has been under watch at the hospital. A judge set his bail at $1 million.
Prosecutors said 18-year-old Dominic Miller, the other man charged over the shooting, was the person who fired the shot that killed DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan.
The investigators claimed Mays pulled out a gun first after a verbal argument turned violent. Mays’ sister told Daily Mail her brother was “innocent.”
His sister claimed Mays was “protecting her” at the parade.
She told the outlet, “For them to make my brother out to be a monster, it really hurts me inside because he was only trying to protect us.”
“He doesn’t deserve to be thrown in it like that. My brother is tall and broad, he’s hefty. They were young kids and little guys, trying to prove a point,” she added.
She said, “They had been looking at him, and they approached us, they walked closer they had been staring at him. We can see that they have guns in their pockets. We never walked up to them, they walked up to us. One boy I asked how old he was, and he said he was 15. I tried to say we’re here to celebrate, we’re not here to fight or start violence.”