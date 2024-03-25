'I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG': Donald Trump Has Meltdown at Midnight With Fiery Rant Hours Before Deadline to Post $464 Million Bond
Donald Trump raged at Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James hours before the deadline for him to cough up a bond of $464 million in his civil fraud case.
The ex-president has struggled to find a bondsman to help him with the massive bond — and has until today to inform the court of an update on the situation.
Trump and his legal team have not revealed any deal before today's hearing. A recent business deal over his social media platform Truth Social could potentially net him $3 billion — but that is an ongoing transaction. James said she planned on taking steps to seize Trump's assets if he doesn't come up with the funds.
At midnight, Trump hopped on Truth Social to attack his perceived enemies.
He told his supporters, "Why should a Crooked, highly political New York Judge, Arthur Engoron, working in concert and coordination with an even more Corrupt Attorney General, Letitia “Peekaboo” James, his Puppet Master, and the White House, be allowed to take away, and sell off, very successful properties and assets that took me years to zone, build and nurture into some of the best of their kind anywhere in the World - WHEN I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG!"
The ex-president continued, "These Radical Left Lunatics and Communists ask me to pay a ridiculous and completely unheard of fine of over $450,000,000 only because they saw a similar amount in my bank account. I had intended to use much of that hard-earned money on running for President. They don’t want me to do that — ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"
On Friday, Trump had a different message about the bond he was expected to pay.
He wrote, "THROUGH HARD WORK, TALENT, AND LUCK, I CURRENTLY HAVE ALMOST FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS IN CASH, A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF WHICH I INTENDED TO USE IN MY CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT."
Trump continued, "THE OFTEN OVERTURNED POLITICAL HACK JUDGE ON THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT A.G. CASE, WHERE I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG, KNEW THIS, WANTED TO TAKE IT AWAY FROM ME, AND THAT’S WHERE AND WHY HE CAME UP WITH THE SHOCKING NUMBER WHICH, COUPLED WITH HIS CRAZY INTEREST DEMAND, IS APPROXIMATELY $454,000,000."