Desperate Don: Former Trump Official Claims There is 'No Question' Ex-prez Would Accept Money From Russia to Pay $464M Appeal Bond
Donald Trump’s former White House communications director, Alyssa Farah Griffin, said that there was “no question” the embattled ex-president would accept money from Russia or China to cover his $464 million civil fraud appellate bond, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come ahead of Trump’s Monday deadline, Griffin appeared on CNN to discuss her former boss’s struggle to secure the $464 million needed to appeal Judge Arthur Engoron’s massive civil fraud judgment.
“It’s incredibly bad,” Griffin told The Source host Sara Sidner on Thursday. “This is a total blow to the brand of Trump. Trump is as much a brand as he is a businessman. In some ways, even more ss.”
“But what I’m worried about is this,” she continued. “When Donald Trump is backed into a corner, he gets reckless and he makes reckless decisions.”
Griffin then claimed that Trump would “no question” turn to “foreign adversaries” to cover the nearly $500 million needed to post his civil fraud appellate bond.
“Where’s he going to turn?” Griffin said. “There’s a possibility he’s going to look to foreign – it could be adversaries; it could be individuals within nations at our adversaries – to lend him money if he’s not able to secure loans here.”
“I think that’s a very real possibility that folks need to be thinking about in the broader context of this,” she added.
Meanwhile, Griffin also cited “Russian oligarchs” and “Chinese business officials” as the likely sources to offer Trump the $464 million he desperately needs before Monday’s appeal deadline.
“Donald Trump does not have a moral compass when it comes to America’s standing in the world, how we interact with our adversaries,” Griffin acknowledged on Thursday. “And he certainly puts his interests before the country.”
“So, if an oligarch in Russia, or a Chinese business official, wants to help him get this money, I have no question that he would end up accepting it,” she said.
Griffin’s remarks on CNN on Thursday came shortly after Trump lawyer Alina Habba refused to rule out whether the 45th president would accept money from foreign sources to cover his nearly $500 million appellate bond.
“Well, there’s rules and regulations that are public,” Habba said on Wednesday night regarding the possibility that Trump might accept money from Russia or Saudi Arabia. “I can’t speak about strategy, that requires certain things, and we have to follow those rules.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has until Monday to post his $464 million appellate bond before New York Attorney General Letitia James is allowed to start seizing his properties and other assets.
Trump’s lawyers already announced that the former president was unable to secure a loan to cover the $464 million from over 30 lenders, and Trump himself complained that he would be “forced to sell great assets” at “fire sale prices” to make up the money needed to cover the appeal.
"The attorney general is ready to go. They are ready to go after his money to try to fulfill the judgment," one insider told CNN ahead of Monday’s deadline. "The question is: How hard it is going to be to collect?”