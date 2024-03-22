Desperate Don: Former Trump Official Claims There is 'No Question' Ex-prez Would Accept Money From Russia to Pay $464M Appeal Bond

Donald Trump’s former White House communications director, Alyssa Farah Griffin, said that there was “no question” the embattled ex-president would accept money from Russia or China to cover his $464 million civil fraud appellate bond, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come ahead of Trump’s Monday deadline, Griffin appeared on CNN to discuss her former boss’s struggle to secure the $464 million needed to appeal Judge Arthur Engoron’s massive civil fraud judgment.