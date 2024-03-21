Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Keep Your Filthy Hands Off Trump Tower': Trump Pleads With Supporters For Donations as Deadline For Ex-Prez to Pay $464 Million Fraud Bond Approaches

donald trump pleads with supporters money million fraud bond deadline
Source: MEGA

Trump is pleading for help.

By:

Mar. 21 2024, Published 9:49 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump made a desperate plea to his supporters to cough up money as he continues to rack up legal fees in his criminal cases — and was ordered to pay a $464 million bond in his fraud case.

On Wednesday, a joint fundraising committee, who helps divide up Trump's donations, fired off a message to supporters reading, "KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF OF TRUMP TOWER

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump pleads with supporters money million fraud bond deadline
Source: MEGA

Trump is asking his supporters for help as the deadline approaches.

Trump said he planned to appeal the $464 million judgment entered against him in the case brought by Attorney General Letitia James. The massive judgment was entered after the court found Trump and his business had overvalued assets when obtaining bank loans.

After he lost, the court told Trump he would need to post a bond in the same amount to be able to file his appeal and pause James from collecting on the judgment.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump pleads with supporters money million fraud bond deadline
Source: MEGA

James isn't backing down from her fight with Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

The blast email sent to Trump supporters asked them to donate between $20 to $3,300. Trump accused James of conducting a "witch hunt" and claimed she was desperate to seize one of his New York properties.

“So before the day is over, I’m calling on ONE MILLION Pro-Trump patriots to chip in and say: STOP THE WITCH HUNT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP!” the message said.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, Trump's attorney told the court they were struggling to secure a bond.

“The practical impossibility of obtaining a bond interferes with Defendants’ right to appeal and threatens this Court’s appellate jurisdiction,” Trump’s legal argued.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump pleads with supporters money million fraud bond deadline
Source: MEGA

James said she has no issue seizing Trump's property to collect on the judgment.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's team said they talked with 30 surety companies through four separate brokers. His legal team claimed that obtaining a bond that size was "not possible under the circumstances presented."

James' office opposed Trump's request for additional time.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump pleads with supporters money million fraud bond deadline
Source: MEGA

Trump claimed the situation was a "witch hunt."

"Defendants supply no documentary evidence that demonstrates precisely what real property they offered to sureties, on what terms that property was offered, or precisely why the sureties were unwilling to accept the assets," James' office wrote in response. "As far as the Court can infer, sureties may have refused to accept defendants' specific holdings as collateral because using Mr. Trump's real estate will generally need 'a property appraisal' ... and his holdings are not nearly as valuable as defendants claim."

This week, James threatened that if Trump didn't pay the debt she would potentially seize one of his buildings in New York.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.