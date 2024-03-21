'Keep Your Filthy Hands Off Trump Tower': Trump Pleads With Supporters For Donations as Deadline For Ex-Prez to Pay $464 Million Fraud Bond Approaches
Donald Trump made a desperate plea to his supporters to cough up money as he continues to rack up legal fees in his criminal cases — and was ordered to pay a $464 million bond in his fraud case.
On Wednesday, a joint fundraising committee, who helps divide up Trump's donations, fired off a message to supporters reading, "KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF OF TRUMP TOWER
Trump said he planned to appeal the $464 million judgment entered against him in the case brought by Attorney General Letitia James. The massive judgment was entered after the court found Trump and his business had overvalued assets when obtaining bank loans.
After he lost, the court told Trump he would need to post a bond in the same amount to be able to file his appeal and pause James from collecting on the judgment.
The blast email sent to Trump supporters asked them to donate between $20 to $3,300. Trump accused James of conducting a "witch hunt" and claimed she was desperate to seize one of his New York properties.
“So before the day is over, I’m calling on ONE MILLION Pro-Trump patriots to chip in and say: STOP THE WITCH HUNT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP!” the message said.
Earlier this week, Trump's attorney told the court they were struggling to secure a bond.
“The practical impossibility of obtaining a bond interferes with Defendants’ right to appeal and threatens this Court’s appellate jurisdiction,” Trump’s legal argued.
Trump's team said they talked with 30 surety companies through four separate brokers. His legal team claimed that obtaining a bond that size was "not possible under the circumstances presented."
James' office opposed Trump's request for additional time.
"Defendants supply no documentary evidence that demonstrates precisely what real property they offered to sureties, on what terms that property was offered, or precisely why the sureties were unwilling to accept the assets," James' office wrote in response. "As far as the Court can infer, sureties may have refused to accept defendants' specific holdings as collateral because using Mr. Trump's real estate will generally need 'a property appraisal' ... and his holdings are not nearly as valuable as defendants claim."
This week, James threatened that if Trump didn't pay the debt she would potentially seize one of his buildings in New York.