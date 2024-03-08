'Simmer Down!': Trump Supporters Disrupt NY AG Letitia James' Speech at NYFD Ceremony
New York Attorney General Letitia James' speech at the New York Fire Department promotion ceremony was disrupted by Donald Trump supporters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hecklers chanted "Trump!" as James attempted to speak, forcing the attorney general to tell the crowd to quiet down.
A video of the tense exchange with James, who brought the civil fraud lawsuit against the ex-president and his company, quickly spread on social media. Fox News later shared the video to viewers.
"This is New York Attorney General Letitia James," host Sandra Smith said while introducing the clip. "She was just speaking at an FDNY event here in New York City and she was booed and drowned out by those in the crowd. Listen."
In the video, boos and "Trump!" chants erupted from the crowd as James approached the podium.
"Oh, come on, we’re in a house of God," the attorney general said in response to the peeved crowd. Trump supporters continued to taunt James as she stood at the podium.
James snapped, "First — simmer down!"
Hecklers continued to chant "Trump! Trump! Trump!" as James attempted to thank Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh and Chief John Hodgens, but her words could barely be heard over the unruly audience.
After the video ended, the Fox News host returned to her interview with Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, who proceeded to praise the disrupters for supporting the ex-president.
Stefanik echoed Trump as she branded James' investigation and lawsuit a "witch hunt" and proudly revealed she's called for James to be disbarred over the case.
"She is unfit for the office of attorney general. She has not abided by the requirements of any attorney in New York state, let alone the attorney general," Stefanik told the Fox News host.
"This has been a witch hunt against President Trump. She ran on illegally weaponizing her office against Joe Biden’s top political opponent."
It should be noted that Biden had no influence on the civil fraud lawsuit.
Judge Arthur Engoron found Trump and his company liable for fraud and ordered him to pay a $355 million fine plus interest. As OK! Magazine.com reported, in addition to the hefty fine the ex-president was barred from doing business in New York for three years.
Trump's adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, were each fined $4 million and the former Trump Organization CFO was fined $1 million.