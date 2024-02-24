GoFundMe for Trump Will Remain Up Despite Pushback From Critics Seething Over $1 Million in Donations
Embattled GOP frontrunner Donald Trump's GoFundMe to help him pay a $355 million civil court fraud judgment will remain up for now despite relentless pushback from critics.
A rep for the Crowdsourcing platform said the fundraiser launched on Trump's behalf has not broken any rules and "is currently within our terms of service," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The fundraising campaign was set up by Florida woman Elena Cardone, the wife of investor/Trump supporter Grant Cardone, who stated in the description that she stands behind Trump "in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York."
"The recent legal battles he faces are not just an attack on him, but an attack on the very ideals of fairness and due process that every American deserves," she continued, noting that every dollar will be used "only to cover fines related to the New York civil fraud case, its appeal, and any related expenses."
As of Friday, more than $1.1 million has been raised and more than 20k donations have poured in. The top donation was $10k sent anonymously.
"This GoFundMe campaign can't be considered campaign contributions to Donald Trump because it's paying legal expenses that would exist irrespective of the campaign," Hans von Spakovsky, a former member of the Federal Election Commission and current manager of the Heritage Foundation's Election Law Reform Initiative, told The New York Post in a statement.
"If they used it for some kind of campaign expense, yeah, that would be a problem. But if they stick to just paying these legal costs, I don't see a problem."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump was ordered to pay the massive nine-figure following the civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
- Breaking the Bank: GoFundMe For Donald Trump Surges, Supporters Raise 7-Figure Sum to Help Ex-President Pay $355 Million Judgment
- Donald Trump Supporters Launch GoFundMe to Help Pay $355 Million Fine After New York Civil Fraud Trial
- A Pretty Penny: Donald Trump Supporters Raise 6-Figure Sum on GoFundMe To Help Ex-President Pay Off $355 Million Judgment
Trump and his business had been accused of falsely inflating the value of his assets to obtain bank loans.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Despite his denials of wrongdoing, the court found Trump committed fraud and ordered him to fork over the money. In addition to the judgment, he was barred from serving as an executive in New York for three years and his oldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric, were ordered to pay $4 million each in fines and were similarly barred from serving as an executive in the state for two years.