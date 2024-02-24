GoFundMe for Trump Will Remain Up Despite Pushback From Critics Seething Over $1 Million in Donations

The fundraising campaign was set up by Florida woman Elena Cardone, the wife of investor/Trump supporter Grant Cardone, who stated in the description that she stands behind Trump "in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York."

"The recent legal battles he faces are not just an attack on him, but an attack on the very ideals of fairness and due process that every American deserves," she continued, noting that every dollar will be used "only to cover fines related to the New York civil fraud case, its appeal, and any related expenses."

As of Friday, more than $1.1 million has been raised and more than 20k donations have poured in. The top donation was $10k sent anonymously.