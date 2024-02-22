'They Love Sneakers': Fox News' Raymond Arroyo Claims 'Black America' Supports Trump Over Biden Because 'Culture Trumps Politics'
Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo came under fire this week after he claimed that “Black America” supports Donald Trump over Joe Biden because “they love sneakers,” RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking development to come after ex-President Trump rolled out a limited-edition pair of $399 gold-colored sneakers on Saturday, Arroyo and his Fox News colleagues discussed the popularity of the new kicks.
According to Arroyo, ex-President Trump is “connecting with Black America” because “they love sneakers.”
He also argued that “culture always trumps politics” and that “Trump understands culture like no politician” Arroyo has “ever seen.”
“Every time they try to say Trump, they try to stop him at a trial or they try to throw all of this, you know, sludge at him,” Arroyo started during this week’s episode of The Big Weekend Show. “He somehow survives, which must drive his opponents crazy, because even the sneaker thing.”
“I was on social media last night. Very interesting as you see Black support eroding from Joe Biden,” he continued. “This is connecting with Black America because they love sneakers! They’re into sneakers! They love the, you know, this is a big deal, certainly in the inner city.”
“So when you have Trump roll out his sneaker line, they’re like: Wait a minute, this is cool!”
Arroyo went on to tout Trump for understanding culture over politics and how the embattled ex-president “reaches” what Arroyo called “Black America” on a “level that defies politics.”
“He’s reaching them on a level that defies and is above politics,” the Fox News host said. “The culture always trumps politics, and Trump understands culture like no politician I’ve ever seen.”
Arroyo faced pushback from his The Big Weekend Show colleague Tomi Lahren.
While Lahren did not comment on the borderline racism of Arroyo’s sneaker remarks, she did acknowledge that the excitement over the new $399 sneakers does not equate to new voter support for Trump.
Lahren made the astute observation that “people that are going to go buy the $400 sneakers were probably going to vote for Trump anyway.”
Arroyo disagreed and argued that the sneaker matter is evidence of the “commitment,” “love,” and “affection” that Trump receives from voters who will not support Biden in November.
“Anybody willing to put 400 bucks down for a pair of sneakers? Yeah, I think that’s commitment and love,” Arroyo responded. “It’s something.”
“It’s affection on some level,” he continued. “I don’t think this is just for collectors. It’s for people who want Donald Trump brand sneakers that, again, he’s connecting on a different level.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump rolled out his new limited-edition $399 gold-colored sneakers during a surprise appearance at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday.
“Bold, gold, and tough, just like President Trump,” a description for the new sneakers read. “The Never Surrender sneakers are your rally cry in shoe form. Lace-up and step out ready to conquer.”
1,000 pairs of the new $399 sneakers reportedly sold out within hours of Trump unveiling them over the weekend.
It is currently unclear if the proceeds from the sneakers will go to the whopping $355 million civil fraud judgment Trump was ordered to pay the state of New York on Friday.