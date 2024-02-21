Donald Trump's Racking Up $87,000 Per Day in Interest on $355 Million Judgment

Donald Trump is on the hook for $87,000 per day in interest until he pays the $354 million fine in his New York civil fraud case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Last week, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay the hefty fine plus $100 million in pre-judgment interest after he found the ex-president and his adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, falsely inflated his net worth to secure favorable loans for their company, the Trump Organization.