E. Jean Carroll's Lawyer Speaks Out After Trump Again Denounces Accuser Despite $83M Defamation Verdict: 'We’re Watching, We’re Listening'
E. Jean Carroll’s lawyer spoke out this week after Donald Trump once again denounced the writer despite the recent $83 million defamation verdict against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after a New York jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $83.3 million last month for once again defaming his sexual assault accuser, the ex-president denounced Carroll again during a 2024 campaign rally in Michigan on Saturday.
“Who the hell is she?” Trump said over the weekend. “Who is the woman?”
Flash forward to Monday night, and Carroll’s lawyer – Shawn Crowley – speculated that last month’s $83 million defamation judgment was “maybe not enough” to convince Trump to “keep E. Jean Carroll’s name out of his mouth.”
“We certainly watch them. It’s hard not to,” Crowley told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Monday night. “Every time Donald Trump speaks, I think as we said at trial many times, he has the biggest megaphone in the world, and so everyone hears them, including us and including our client, E. Jean Carroll.”
“And as you said, what he said was absolutely a lie,” Crowley continued. “Two unanimous federal juries have found that not only did Trump know who E. Jean was, he sexually assaulted her and lied about it, repeatedly.”
Although Crowley did not say whether Carroll might sue Trump for defamation for a third time following his remarks in Michigan on Saturday, she did emphasize that she and Carroll’s legal team are “watching” and “listening” to “see what happens as this continues to play out.”
“Everything he said about her over the last five years has been a lie and has been defamatory,” Carroll’s lawyer told Psaki. “So we’re watching, we’re listening.”
“We had really hoped that, as I think the jury found that $83 million would maybe be enough to convince him to keep E. Jean Carroll’s name out of his mouth,” she added. “Apparently, he showed us this weekend that he really cannot control himself and that maybe it wasn’t.”
“But you know, we’ll see what happens as this continues to play out.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s remarks about Carroll on Saturday in Michigan came days after a New York jury ordered him to pay Carroll $83 million for defamation.
Trump was previously found liable in May 2023 for sexually assaulting and defaming Carroll. He was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million following that civil lawsuit.
“This is a great victory for every woman who stands up when she’s been knocked down, and a huge defeat for every bully who has tried to keep a woman down,” Carroll said in a statement following last month’s bombshell $83 million verdict.
“Today’s verdict proves that the law applies to everyone in our country, even the rich, even the famous, even former presidents,” Carroll’s other lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, added at the time.
Trump is expected to appeal the jury’s $83 million decision. He must post the entire verdict amount plus court-mandated interest before he begins the appeal process.