YouTuber Jack Doherty Sued by Man Punched by His Security Guard at David Dobrik's Halloween Party

YouTuber Jack Doherty was hit with a lawsuit by the man who was punched by his bodyguard at an influencer-packed Halloween party, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The plaintiff, Chase Gardella, has taken legal action against the famed social media star, seeking damages for assault, battery, negligent hiring, aiding and abetting, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress in newly filed docs submitted on Wednesday.

Doherty had posted a clip of the incident around the time it happened in late Oct., capturing the tense moments leading up to the dispute turning physical around 12:30 AM at a bash thrown by fellow internet star David Dobrik.