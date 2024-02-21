YouTuber Jack Doherty Sued by Man Punched by His Security Guard at David Dobrik's Halloween Party
YouTuber Jack Doherty was hit with a lawsuit by the man who was punched by his bodyguard at an influencer-packed Halloween party, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The plaintiff, Chase Gardella, has taken legal action against the famed social media star, seeking damages for assault, battery, negligent hiring, aiding and abetting, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress in newly filed docs submitted on Wednesday.
Doherty had posted a clip of the incident around the time it happened in late Oct., capturing the tense moments leading up to the dispute turning physical around 12:30 AM at a bash thrown by fellow internet star David Dobrik.
"My security just knocked out a guy live on my Kick," he captioned the video uploaded to his X account, formerly Twitter.
According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff was talking to the pair when Doherty's bodyguard, Kane Kongg AKA Justin Goslee, had asked, "What are we doing?" Doherty allegedly replied, "We're gonna fight. Us two versus you two, alright go."
Moments later, the bodyguard "violently punched" Gardella in the face, "sending him falling to the ground and causing serious physical injuries to his head, face, and neck."
Gardella stated that he was "severely injured and reasonably feared [the bodyguard] was going to continue to physically harm him."
The plaintiff noted Doherty "continues to generate income" due to the many views on his video, all to Gardella's "detriment."
Gardella stated that Doherty's bodyguard was "acting at the direction of his employer."
The plaintiff alleged that Doherty was aware of the bodyguard's prior assault and battery when he was employed by rapper DaBaby. He was accused of knocking out a woman while working security.
Doherty has not yet responded to the lawsuit and RadarOnline.com has reached out for comment.
"This was a disgusting, unprovoked assault on a young man by a professional boxer at the direction of his social media influencer employer," the plaintiff's attorney, Greyson Goody, shared in a statement.
"Chase was minding his own business, enjoying a fun Halloween Party with friends when he was brutally attacked by a man several times larger than him. This sort of behavior by Jack Doherty and his cronies needs to end. Chase suffered serious injuries that could de-rail his life and career."