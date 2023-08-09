YouTuber Fousey Denies Getting Intimate With Woman at Airport in Controversial Stream: ‘Ill-conceived Attempt at Humor’
YouTuber Fousey says he did not engage in inappropriate behavior with a woman at the airport during a stream this week that upset some followers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A rep for Fousey tells RadarOnline.com, "We understand that there has been a significant amount of online discussion and various accounts circulating about the incident involving Fousey at the airport. We want to address these rumors and provide clarity on the situation."
Earlier this week, the Twitch streamer was taking part in a “subathon” which is described as a “marathon event where a streamer broadcasts continuously for an extended period, usually 24 hours.”
Fousey was streaming at the airport when he ran into a woman who appeared intoxicated. She allegedly told the YouTuber she was a victim of sex trafficking.
Moments later, the woman and Fousey were seen kissing on video. The two then left his camera on a table and walked away for a short period of time. Once he returned, Fousey said he had joined the “mile high club.”
He later told his followers he was joking. However, the incident has upset some fans who accused the entertainer of “taking advantage” of the woman.
- Chaos in Big Apple: YouTuber Kai Cenat Arrested After Sparking Riot With Police at PlayStation Giveaway That Left At Least 12 Injured
- MrBeast Slammed By Burger Business Partner For Filing ‘Meritless’ $10 Million Lawsuit, YouTube Star Accused of ‘Bullying Tactics’
- Social Media Star & 'Madam Of YouTube' Mother Break Cover After Bombshell $22 Million Lawsuit From Ex-'Piper Squad' Teens Over Alleged Abuse
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Fousey would like to set the record straight. He wants to make it clear that he did not engage in any inappropriate or intimate behavior with the woman in question. What transpired was an ill-conceived attempt at humor. He deeply regrets his actions and takes full responsibility for his poor judgment," Fousey’s rep added.
"Fousey is committed to learning from this incident and working diligently to ensure that such missteps do not occur again in the future," the rep added. "Fousey is now focused on leveraging his platform to create positive change and make meaningful contributions to the community."