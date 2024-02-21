NFL Star Tom Brady Believes Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Started Romance With Jiu-Jitsu Trainer Before Their Split

As RadarOnline.com reported, people from Brady's inner circle claimed he delayed his $375 million broadcasting gig at FOX Sports in hopes of getting their marriage back on track.

"The biggest obstacle between them was Gisele's complaints about Tom was putting football before family, so he decided to show her he's willing to focus on them before taking the job," they explained. "His only goal right now is to get his family back."

After the long-time couple split, she put focus on herself and their kids and traveled several times to Costa Rica with her rumored new flame. Brady has also moved on romantically and has been off and on with fellow supermodel Irina Shayk.