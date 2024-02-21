NFL Star Tom Brady Believes Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Started Romance With Jiu-Jitsu Trainer Before Their Split
Tom Brady doubts the timeline of Gisele Bündchen's budding romance with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, sources close to the NFL legend revealed in a new report.
Insiders said Brady is convinced his ex-wife started dating Valente in 2021, long before the rumors were sealed with a kiss, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It has been claimed the supermodel and Valente have been seeing each other since June 2023.
The duo were recently caught packing on PDA while enjoying a low-key Valentine's Day date in Miami, seemingly confirming the rumors they are an item.
Bündchen and Valente had been photographed together several times since she and her ex-husband finalized their divorce in 2022 following 13 years of marriage.
As RadarOnline.com reported, people from Brady's inner circle claimed he delayed his $375 million broadcasting gig at FOX Sports in hopes of getting their marriage back on track.
"The biggest obstacle between them was Gisele's complaints about Tom was putting football before family, so he decided to show her he's willing to focus on them before taking the job," they explained. "His only goal right now is to get his family back."
After the long-time couple split, she put focus on herself and their kids and traveled several times to Costa Rica with her rumored new flame. Brady has also moved on romantically and has been off and on with fellow supermodel Irina Shayk.
One tipster now told TMZ, "When [she and Brady] announced divorce in October 2022, Gisele fled to Costa Rica for 2 months. Joaquim flew there with her for 2 months. She takes her jiu-jitsu training seriously. LOL."
Despite the romance speculation, she never confirmed nor denied that they are a couple but did sing his praises in a Vanity Fair article.
"They're all like senseis," she said about the instructor and his Miami-based siblings, Pedro and Gui Valente.
"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," she told the publication last April. "I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially."
"He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust," Bündchen said. "It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."