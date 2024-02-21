Home > News > Tucker Carlson Tucker Carlson Claims Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Attempted $1 Million 'Shakedown' for an Interview Source: @tuckercarlson/x;mega Tucker Carlson claimed Boris Johnson demanded $1 million for an interview. By: Aaron Johnson Feb. 21 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanded "one million dollars" in exchange for an interview, RadarOnline.com has learned. Carlson claimed the alleged shakedown attempt happened following his controversial interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: MEGA Johnson served as prime minister from July 2019 to September 2022.

Carlson discussed Johnson's alleged demand during an appearance on The Blaze with host Glenn Beck. "So I’m over in Moscow, I’m waiting to do this interview, it gets out that we’re doing it, and I’m immediately denounced by this guy called Boris Johnson, who was for a short time the prime minister of Great Britain, and Boris Johnson calls me a ‘tool of the Kremlin’ or something," Carlson told the conservative host.

Source: Tucker Carlson Network/x Carlson claimed Johnson demanded $1 million for an interview.

"So I put in a request for an interview with Boris Johnson, as I have many times because he’s constantly denouncing me as a tool of the Kremlin. He says no," the ousted Fox News host continued. Carlson claimed he reached out to the ex-prime minister's team and "Finally one of his advisers gets back to me and says, ‘He will talk to you but it’s gonna cost you a million dollars. He wants a million dollars."

Source: MEGA Carlson claimed Johnson accepted 'U.S. dollars, gold or Bitcoin' as payment.

"He wants a million dollars in U.S. dollars, gold, or Bitcoin," Carlson added. "This just happened yesterday or two days ago, and I'm like, 'He wants a million dollars?' 'Yeah, and then he will talk to you about Ukraine. He will explain his position on Ukraine."

Source: MEGA Carlson Johnson is a 'a lot sleazier' and 'a lot lower' than Putin.

Carlson continued to claim that Johnson attacked him "without explaining how I’m wrong, of course, or how he’s right." "This is, by the way, the guy who singlehandedly, at the request of the U.S. government, stopped the peace deal in Ukraine a year and a half ago and is, I think, for that reason responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people," the ex-news host said. "He won’t explain any of that to me in an interview until I pay him a million dollars."

Carlson alleged he told Johnson: "You know, I just interviewed Vladimir Putin. I’m not defending Putin, but Putin didn’t ask for a million dollars." "So you’re telling me that Boris Johnson is a lot sleazier, a lot lower than Vladimir Putin? Which is true. So this whole thing is a freaking shakedown." "If you’re making money off a war, you know, you can deal with God on that because that’s really immoral," Carlson concluded. "Like that’s actually really, really wrong, and a lot of people are, including Boris Johnson."

