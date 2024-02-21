'All for PR': Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Relationship as Viral Video Shows Them Packing on PDA Only After Cameras Turn ON

Is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship the real deal or all for publicity? That's what fans want to know after a viral video showed the couple getting lovey-dovey in the club, but only after they noticed the cameras were on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pair have been linked since September 2023 and went public with their romance one month later. While some believe the three-time Super Bowl champion and the 16-time Grammy winner are a match made in Heaven, others speculate their relationship is "all for PR" — especially after this TikTok clip, which has gained over 12 million views.