'All for PR': Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Relationship as Viral Video Shows Them Packing on PDA Only After Cameras Turn ON
Is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship the real deal or all for publicity? That's what fans want to know after a viral video showed the couple getting lovey-dovey in the club, but only after they noticed the cameras were on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pair have been linked since September 2023 and went public with their romance one month later. While some believe the three-time Super Bowl champion and the 16-time Grammy winner are a match made in Heaven, others speculate their relationship is "all for PR" — especially after this TikTok clip, which has gained over 12 million views.
In the 14-second TikTok video, Swift and Kelce, both 34, can be seen partying at a Las Vegas nightclub after the Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. The NFL tight end appeared to be in his own little world, singing and dancing as Swift stood beside him until he noticed cameras were pointing in his direction.
"You can't convince me that this is [real]," the social media user wrote over the footage. The person continues by predicting what they pictured Kelce was thinking at that moment.
"Travis: Oh s--- it's time to film," the text read as the footage showed Kelce putting on his sunglasses and turning to whisper something in the I Knew You Were Trouble singer's ear.
"Travis whispers: get ready they're filming," the user wrote as the two moved closer together like magnets. The clip ends by showing Kelce and Swift from a different angle.
"Mission passed: Respect +," the final overlay text read.
Relationship naysayers went wild in the comment section, claiming Swift and Kelce's romance is a love story created by their PR teams.
"100000% this is a PR relationship," one user commented. "This is totally a pr stunt. Have you seen how much money she’s made the team with everyone coming to games just to see her," added another. "Yes it’s all PR. However most of the relationships we see start as PR, even with actors but they can grow to love eachother. Depends," posted a third.
This isn't the first time fans have had doubts about Swift and Kelce's relationship. RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that friends of the Chiefs player were "shocked" to learn of their romance, with sources telling this outlet that Swift is "not really his type."
Of course, not everyone feels the same.
"Taylor swift is absolutely NOT doing a relationship for PR bffr," someone replied on the TikTok video. "She doesn't need more publicity," added a second.
Whether it's real or not, Kelce is reportedly on a flight to Sydney, Australia, to see Swift as we speak.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to their reps for comment.