Dead at 23: YouTuber Twomad's Autopsy Complete, Body Ready for Release After Possible Overdose
YouTuber and gamer Twomad's autopsy is done — but his cause of death remains a mystery. The 23-year-old social media sensation's exam was completed by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has confirmed, just hours after he was discovered the night before.
Twomad's body is now ready to be released to the funeral home of his family's choosing, per the coroner's website. His cause of death has been deferred, pending toxicology reports, and the case remains open.
As this outlet reported, Twomad — whose real name was Muudea Sedik — was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Tuesday evening, and law enforcement sources shared they are treating the investigation as a possible overdose.
The insiders also shared that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, and no foul play is expected, according to TMZ.
The Los Angeles Police Department was alerted to Twomad's residence after a concerned person called in for a welfare check. The caller claimed they hadn't heard from the YouTuber in several days, telling officers he had missed appointments.
His cause of death will not be known until the toxicology report is completed. Results could take anywhere from six to eight weeks.
Twomad had sparked worry amongst fans in recent weeks with his disturbing social media posts. On February 8, just five days before his shocking death, the notorious gamer went on a tweet spree on X.
One of his posts simply read, "rape victim" without context. He then shared at least seven posts with images of different firearms.
Twomad was known for his "Goodnight Girl, I'll See You Tomorrow" meme, which featured the young creator walking towards the camera while shirtless and pretending to tell an imaginary woman he'd see her the next day before clumsily slipping and falling.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
He also gained notoriety — and even more fans — when he collaborated with OnlyFans model Belle Delphine in 2022. The pair posed for a risqué photo shoot, which included dressing up as Buzz Lightyear and Jessie from Toy Story, Donkey Kong and Princess Peach from Mario Brothers, and bizarre maid costumes.
Twomad had millions of followers on his social media platforms, including over two million on his YouTube channel. Despite his fame, he went dark on YouTube last year. Twomad also slowed down from sharing on his Instagram, with his last post uploaded on January 24.
R.I.P.