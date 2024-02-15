Dead at 23: YouTuber Twomad's Autopsy Complete, Body Ready for Release After Possible Overdose

YouTuber and gamer Twomad's autopsy is done — but his cause of death remains a mystery. The 23-year-old social media sensation's exam was completed by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has confirmed, just hours after he was discovered the night before.

Twomad's body is now ready to be released to the funeral home of his family's choosing, per the coroner's website. His cause of death has been deferred, pending toxicology reports, and the case remains open.