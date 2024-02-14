Your tip
Priscilla Presley Accused of Being Days Away From 'Financial Ruin' in Lawsuit Brought on by Ex-Business Partner

Priscilla Presley's alleged money woes were lay bare in an unearthed lawsuit.

Feb. 14 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Priscilla Presley was accused of being flat-out "broke" and only days from financial collapse in a lawsuit brought on by her ex-business partner, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 78-year-old ex-wife of Elvis Presley's alleged money woes were lay bare after she was sued by a woman named Brigitte Kruse, who claimed that Priscilla allegedly screwed her over after they partnered in 2022 to develop a company called Priscilla Presley Partners.

Priscilla was accused of being flat-out broke and on the verge of financial ruin by her ex-business partner.

According to the lawsuit, the reason for starting the company was to "prevent Priscilla's financial ruin and public embarrassment" by managing her business and personal affairs. Kruse alleged that Priscilla was about 60 days away from insolvency and was facing almost $700k in unpaid tax debt without assurance of her financial future or income, the documents stated, per TMZ.

Priscilla's ex-business partner claimed she spent a ton of money and time to help launch projects related to Sofia Coppola's recently-released Priscilla film before allegedly losing all communication with the superstar around August 2023.

Kruse claimed she was left high and dry after spending her own money, alleging that Priscilla cut her out of any profit that's come in over the past several months.

The 78-year-old is being sued for breach of contract.

Kruse is suing Priscilla for breach of contract and is seeking unspecified damages. However, Lisa Marie Presley's mother tells a different story about how her relationship soured with her former business partner.

Priscilla claimed she tried to back out of the business arrangement when she learned "Kruse and her associate were attempting to misappropriate Ms. Presley's assets and were engaging in other acts of wrongdoing."

The star has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, with her attorney, Marty Singer, telling TMZ the accusations Kruse made about Priscilla are completely without merit.

Priscilla filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, with her attorney claiming the accusations have no merit.

Kruse's lawsuit was filed against the grieving mother just eight months after Lisa Marie's death. Priscilla's daughter died of complications resulting from a small bowel obstruction in January 2023. Following her sudden passing, Priscilla was locked in a battle with her granddaughter, Riley Keough, over Lisa Marie's $35 million estate.

Priscilla was locked in a heated battle with her granddaughter last year over Lisa Marie's estate.

Priscilla and Riley have since settled their differences, with Lisa Marie's daughter reportedly agreeing to give her famous grandma a $1 million lump-sum payment. That happened in June, just two months before Kruse claimed Priscilla started ghosting her.

