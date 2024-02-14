Priscilla Presley Accused of Being Days Away From 'Financial Ruin' in Lawsuit Brought on by Ex-Business Partner

Priscilla Presley was accused of being flat-out "broke" and only days from financial collapse in a lawsuit brought on by her ex-business partner, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 78-year-old ex-wife of Elvis Presley's alleged money woes were lay bare after she was sued by a woman named Brigitte Kruse, who claimed that Priscilla allegedly screwed her over after they partnered in 2022 to develop a company called Priscilla Presley Partners.