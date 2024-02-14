Race Faker Rachel Dolezal Fired From Teaching Job After School District Learns About Her OnlyFans Account
Former NAACP chapter president Rachel Dolezal has lost her job teaching at an Arizona elementary school after discovering that she had an account on OnlyFans, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Catalina Foothills School District, where Dolezal was employed, became aware of her OnlyFans account after it was publicly listed on her social media page.
Dolezal, who now goes by the name Nkechi Diallo, reportedly earned $19 an hour in her teaching role while also selling explicit content on OnlyFans for $9.99 a month.
The district's director of alumni & community relations, Julie Farbarik, stated that Dolezal's posts on OnlyFans violated the district's "Use of Social Media by District Employees" policy and staff ethics policy.
Farbarik confirmed that Dolezal is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District. Dolezal had been hired by the district in August of the previous year, with her contract initially set to run until May 24.
Screenshots obtained by Outkick revealed that just a month after starting her teaching job, Dolezal's OnlyFans page received 122 subscribers, equating to $1,220 in earnings from a single post.
This isn't the first time Dolezal has been publicly criticized. She also gained notoriety in 2015 when she was exposed for falsely posing as a black woman despite being white.
Dolezal has since defended her actions by claiming to be "transracial.” She argued that she did "nothing wrong" in not correcting assumptions about her race
In her OnlyFans account, Dolezal advertises explicit content, including an "18-image explicit collection AND a video of self-pleasure to o------ under the Christmas tree."
Dolezal had previously claimed that she turned to OnlyFans as a side gig in 2021 after struggling to rebuild her career following the race scandal. In an interview with Tamron Hall, she revealed that she had applied for various jobs but was consistently rejected, even for positions that did not require a degree.
Before the scandal, Dolezal held a prominent position as an African Studies professor in Washington State and served as the head of the NAACP in Spokane. However, she was later involved in a welfare fraud case and agreed to pay $9,000 in restitution and complete 120 hours of community service as a result.
Despite the controversy surrounding her, Dolezal was later hired by the Catalina Foothills School District.