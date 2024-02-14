Race Faker Rachel Dolezal Fired From Teaching Job After School District Learns About Her OnlyFans Account

Former NAACP chapter president Rachel Dolezal has lost her job teaching at an Arizona elementary school after discovering that she had an account on OnlyFans , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Dolezal, who now goes by the name Nkechi Diallo , reportedly earned $19 an hour in her teaching role while also selling explicit content on OnlyFans for $9.99 a month.

The Catalina Foothills School District, where Dolezal was employed, became aware of her OnlyFans account after it was publicly listed on her social media page .

Rachel Dolezal is reportedly raking in thousands of dollars per month as an OnlyFans model.

The district's director of alumni & community relations, Julie Farbarik, stated that Dolezal's posts on OnlyFans violated the district's "Use of Social Media by District Employees" policy and staff ethics policy.

Farbarik confirmed that Dolezal is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District. Dolezal had been hired by the district in August of the previous year, with her contract initially set to run until May 24.

Screenshots obtained by Outkick revealed that just a month after starting her teaching job, Dolezal's OnlyFans page received 122 subscribers, equating to $1,220 in earnings from a single post.