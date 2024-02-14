YouTuber Twomad's Autopsy Scheduled After Possible Overdose at 23
YouTuber Twomad's shocking death remains a mystery, at least for now. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to RadarOnline.com that Twomad's autopsy is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, but it "has not yet taken place" as of this post.
The social media star — whose real name is Muudea Sedik — was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Tuesday evening, and law enforcement sources shared they are treating the investigation as a possible overdose.
Twomad's cause of death will not be confirmed until his autopsy and toxicology report are completed. His toxicology could take up to six to eight weeks.
The late influencer's millions of followers spread throughout his social media platforms but had gone dark recently.
Police arrived at Twomad's home after a concerned individual called for a welfare check, reporting that he had missed appointments and hadn't been heard from over the past several days.
Responding officers discovered his body, with law enforcement sources sharing that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.
Twomad's surprising death is allegedly being treated as a possible overdose; however, no foul play is expected, according to TMZ. The YouTuber recently sparked concern when he posted troubling messages on social media.
On February 8, Twomad shared several rapid-fire tweets on X, including one that read, "rape victim" and at least seven images of different guns.
He famously collaborated with OnlyFans model Belle Delphine in 2022. The pair posed for a risqué photo shoot, which included dressing up as Buzz Lightyear and Jessie from Toy Story, Donkey Kong and Princess Peach from Mario Brothers, and bizarre maid costumes.
Twomad was also credited for his "Goodnight Girl, I'll See You Tomorrow" meme, which featured the creator shirtless while pretending to tell an imaginary woman he'd see her the next day before clumsily slipping and falling, seemingly breaking his cool guy character.
Despite having more than two million subscribers, he went missing in action from his YouTube channel in recent years. His latest video was shared one year ago.
Sadly, Twomad was only 23 years old.
R.I.P.