YouTuber Twomad's Autopsy Scheduled After Possible Overdose at 23

YouTuber Twomad's shocking death remains a mystery, at least for now. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to RadarOnline.com that Twomad's autopsy is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, but it "has not yet taken place" as of this post.

The social media star — whose real name is Muudea Sedik — was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Tuesday evening, and law enforcement sources shared they are treating the investigation as a possible overdose.