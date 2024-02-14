Matt Gaetz' Text Messages to Young Woman Who Was Paid By Politician's Ex-Pal For Sex Obtained by House Ethics Investigators

According to ABC News, Gaetz allegedly asked the young woman if she wanted to fly on a private jet to the Florida keys with the then-first-term representative, one other man and three women, all of which have not been identified at this time.

"Hey -- any interest in flying on a private plane to the keys May 19-21?" Gaetz allegedly asked in the message, according to a source familiar with the correspondence.

Gaetz allegedly described the trip as being composed of "2 guys, 4 girls. A very high-quality adventurous group."