'Totally Insane': Candace Owens Slams 'Toxic Feminist' Taylor Swift, Accuses Singer of Manipulating Fans
Daily Wire host Candace Owens labeled Taylor Swift the "most toxic feminist that's ever existed," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The declaration came during a recent event hosted on Daily Wire+, surprising fellow host Matt Walsh.
During the event, Owens discussed various topics with Walsh, Ben Shapiro, Jeremy Boreing, Michael Knowles, and Andrew Klavan, including the uber-huge pop star.
Owens criticized Swift for her tendency to write songs about exes and her battle to regain the rights to her music from music executive Scooter Braun, who acquired Big Machine Label Group in 2019.
The Daily Wire host stated, "Obviously, if you've seen what she's even done in business and how she tries to manipulate her audiences to get out of deals and contracts, she's totally insane. She's the most toxic feminist that's ever existed."
Owens also referred to Swift's songs about exes as "psychotic" and dismissed her current relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as a "business move" for both parties.
While mostly agreeing with Owens' statement, Walsh believed that calling Swift the 'most toxic feminist ever' was a strong statement. He emphasized the need for conservatives to offer their own cultural contributions to counteract Swift instead of simply ignoring or criticizing her.
Walsh argued that some of the Swift haters actually benefit her, making her more relevant to those who would otherwise not pay attention to her.
Owens further solidified her branding of Swift as a toxic feminist, criticizing the pop star's statement from 2014 regarding Girls actress Lena Dunham.
The 34-year-old conservative commentator argued, "She literally said, 'Lena Dunham taught me feminism,' which basically means that you can get whatever you want as long as you're able to sell to people that you're a victim because you're a woman. And she has done it to the tune of a billion dollars."
Conservatives have feared Swift endorsing President Joe Biden for president, potentially swaying the election in his favor.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social, just hours before Super Bowl LVIII, claiming that legislation he signed had been beneficial to Swift and other artists, making it impossible for her to be "disloyal" to him by endorsing Biden.
Trump wrote, "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor, and never will. There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!"