Breaking the Bank: GoFundMe For Donald Trump Surges, Supporters Raise 7-Figure Sum to Help Ex-President Pay $355 Million Judgment
The GoFundMe that was launched to help Donald Trump pay off the massive $355 million judgment he was ordered to pay continued to grow with donations every couple of minutes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The campaign, which was started by the wife of investor/Trump supporter Grant Cardone, has quickly amassed a pretty penny for the ex-president.
As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe raised $844,949 over 5 days. At the current rate, Trump supporters will have raised $1 million in about a week.
The goal is to reach the entire $355 million owed.
A total of 15,500 donors have contributed to the campaign. The amounts donated range from $5 to $10k.
Grant's wife wrote on the campaign website, "I stand unwaveringly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York."
She added, "The recent legal battles he faces are not just an attack on him, but an attack on the very ideals of fairness and due process that every American deserves. It's a moment that calls into question the balance of justice and the application of law, disproportionately aimed at silencing a voice that has been at the forefront of advocating for American strength, prosperity, and security."
- A Pretty Penny: Donald Trump Supporters Raise 6-Figure Sum on GoFundMe To Help Ex-President Pay Off $355 Million Judgment
- Donald Trump Supporters Launch GoFundMe to Help Pay $355 Million Fine After New York Civil Fraud Trial
- Cha-Ching: Donald Trump's Fans Continue Throwing Money at GoFundMe to Help Ex-President Pay Off $355 Million Judgment
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, Trump was ordered to pay $355 million as part of the civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The lawsuit accused Trump and his business of falsely inflating the value of his assets when obtaining bank loans. Trump argued there was no damage because the loans were repaid.
The court found Trump committed fraud and ordered him to pay the 9-figure sum. In addition, he was barred from serving as an executive in New York for 3 years.
His oldest sons — Don Jr. and Eric — were ordered to pay $4 million each in fines and barred from serving as an executive in New York for 2 years.
On Tuesday, James revealed she planned to seize Trump's property in New York if he doesn't pay the judgment. With interest added, the $355 million judgment actually came out to $450 million. The amount will continue to grow by $87k per day in interest until paid off.
James said, “If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment. And then we will seek, you know, judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets.”
She added, “We are prepared to make sure that the judgment is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day."
Trump's lawyers said they planned to appeal the judgment.