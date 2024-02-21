‘Pathetic’: Tiffany Haddish Slammed For Trip to Israel to See War With Her 'Own Eyes’ and Meet ‘Her Future Man’

Comedian Tiffany Haddish faced intense backlash on social media after she announced she was on the way to Israel for an “educational trip," RadarOnline.com has learned. Haddish went live on Instagram her business class seat on the airplane. The 44-year-old entertainer said she was on a 16-hour flight that departed from Los Angeles.

Actor and comic Tiffany Haddish is headed to Israel.



Haddish, who is Jewish, says she’s going to Israel “to learn and see with my own eyes.” pic.twitter.com/71HdcWFP5a — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 20, 2024

The comedian said she planned to “learn and see with my own eyes.” “I’m gonna go meet my future man out there. I’m out. I’m going to the Holy Land. I suggest you all do it,” Haddish added. On Instagram Live, Haddish was seen holding a glass with an orange liquid. She told her fans it was “orange juice” and not a mimosa.

Haddish told her fans, “On my way to Tel Aviv, then to Jerusalem. Then I’m going to the Dead Sea and goin’ get me some. Gonna have some fun, yeah. It’s gonna be great. Then I’m gonna learn about the politics, ay.” “Who said I wasn’t going to Gaza?” she said in response to a fan’s remark on the Live. “I said I’m going to go see with my own eyes. Gotta go to Israel first.”

“And isn’t Gaza in Israel?” she asked. “Ain’t it all on the same continent, the same little piece of land and surrounded by water?” “This is sociology,” she added. “This is an educational trip for me. I want to go get educated. I want to see what’s really going on. I want to learn how it started, why it started.”

She continued, “I want to see where Jesus walked. I want to see all the stuff everywhere they talked about in the Bible. I want to see all that. So if it’s in the Bible, I’m probably gonna be there.” Haddish found out she was Jewish later in life. She had a Bat Mitzvah at 40. The comedian was criticized on social media over the trip.

One upset fan wrote, “Really Tiff?! Wow, honestly there so much I could say but damn this is heartbreaking, you are not a safe space and your instincts are inherently flawed and dangerous “Tiffany Haddish is joining [Michael Rapaport], as another idiot in Israel to lie for the Israeli government,” said one social media user.

“The situation is heart-wrenching, resembling a scene from a horror movie, with the tragic killing of thousands of Palestinians. Amidst this, she approaches the trip as a leisurely, paid vacation, which I find utterly disheartening,” another wrote. One former fan wrote, “Tiffany Haddish BEEN on my mute list because she represents so much of what is wrong with our culture.”

“Tiffany Haddish is a pathetic attention seeker, that’s what this is. She is a sad little woman and I wish her all the best over there,” said another not happy with the trip. Haddish has yet to respond to the criticism.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, the judge presiding over Haddish's Georgia criminal case reduced her court-ordered drug tests to twice per month instead of every week. In addition to the criminal cases, Haddish was sued by her ex-friend over alleged defamation. Her friend demanded $1 million in damages.