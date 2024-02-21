Wendy Williams' Family Breaks Their Silence: Unable to Call Troubled Talk Show Host After Court-Appointed Guardian Takes Over

Several sources said Williams dabbled into drinking during her downward spiral, RadarOnline.com has learned. "She would be drunk on air," they alleged. "Slowly, we started being like, 'What's going on with her?'"

Williams' loved ones revealed the quick-witted media personality remains in the same facility she entered in April 2023 to treat "cognitive issues," and a court-appointed legal guardian is the only person who has full access to her.

"We've all seen the images over the last few months — and, really, few years," the TV star's niece, Alex Finnie, said. "It was shocking and heartbreaking to see her in this state."