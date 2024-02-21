Wendy Williams' Family Breaks Their Silence: Unable to Call Troubled Talk Show Host After Court-Appointed Guardian Takes Over
Wendy Williams' family spoke out about the gossip guru's trials and tribulations two and a half years after her daytime talk show wrapped, revealing it's been devastating to witness her struggles.
The Hot Topics sensation is the subject of an upcoming Lifetime documentary airing Feb. 24 which follows her rise to fame and behind-the-scenes battles.
Several sources said Williams dabbled into drinking during her downward spiral, RadarOnline.com has learned. "She would be drunk on air," they alleged. "Slowly, we started being like, 'What's going on with her?'"
Williams' loved ones revealed the quick-witted media personality remains in the same facility she entered in April 2023 to treat "cognitive issues," and a court-appointed legal guardian is the only person who has full access to her.
"We've all seen the images over the last few months — and, really, few years," the TV star's niece, Alex Finnie, said. "It was shocking and heartbreaking to see her in this state."
Her son, Kevin Jr., claims that doctors have connected these issues to alcohol use in the upcoming doc Where Is Wendy Williams?, which began filming in Aug. 2022.
Long before her fall from grace, the New Jersey native made a splash in the entertainment biz, debuting her talk show in 2008 after enthralling audiences as a radio jockey. With her unfiltered commentary on the hottest celebrity gossip and candid interviews with stars, Williams surged in the ratings.
"We were the little engine that could," a show source spilled in PEOPLE's cover story. "When we got renewed each season, we were shocked. They say fish stinks from the head, but if it's great, fish glows from the head. In this case, we all basked in Wendy's glow."
Fans grew worried when Williams displayed concerning behavior, and Alex said they too began fearing a decline when she fainted in a Statue of Liberty costume during her Halloween episode in 2017.
She attributed it to Graves' disease the following year. "That was the first sign something was really wrong," Alex shared in hindsight.
Williams soon found herself in anguish with the death of her mother, Shirley, in 2020 just months after the COVID shutdown. "When our mother passed, who was her greatest advocate and strongest support system out of anybody in this family, she never grieved," her sister, Wanda, shared.
"[Wendy's mom] Shirley, may she rest in peace, would always remind me that your aunt would trade everything that she has — every dime, every car, every wig — to be able to have a strong loving household and a loving husband," added Alex while William's brother, Tommy, agreed.
They said her divorce from her husband of 21 years, Kevin Hunter, and news of him having a child with another woman had shattered her spirit for a time.
In June 2022, The Wendy Williams Show was axed following her lengthy absence amid reported health issues. It was a shock for viewers just weeks after an independent legal guardian was appointed to oversee her personal matters, leaving her family "completely excluded."
"Wendy loved doing the show," a production source spilled. "Losing it just broke her."
Finances had also become a problem when Wells Fargo froze her accounts after her financial adviser at the time alleged that she was of "unsound mind," leading the bank to successfully petition a New York court to have her placed under a temporary financial guardianship.
Despite her personal woes, Williams was determined to make a comeback and had plans to launch a podcast, as we previously reported.
Williams has certainly weathered many storms in recent years, but her loved ones said they will continue to support her as she focuses on her well-being.
"There is not a person in this family who doesn't want the same thing for Wendy, and that is her health," Wanda said while Alex added, "She can't wait to start the next chapter of her life."