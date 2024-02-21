Your tip
'Let Me See My Son': Alexei Navalny's Mother Files Lawsuit Demanding Release of Son's Body Five Days After His Mysterious Death

Alexei Navalny’s mother filed a lawsuit this week demanding the release of her son’s body.

Feb. 21 2024

Alexei Navalny’s mother filed a lawsuit this week demanding the release of her son’s body nearly one week after his sudden and mysterious death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Navalny, 47, was found dead on Friday in the Arctic penal colony where he had been imprisoned since December, the late opposition leader’s mother demanded that his body be released and returned to the Navalny family.

According to the Associated Press, Lyudmila Navalnaya, 69, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday with a court in the Arctic city of Salekhard. She contested the Russian government’s ongoing refusal to release Navalny’s remains.

Navalny’s mother has reportedly been working to recover her late son’s body since Saturday. According to Navalny’s team, Navalnaya has still not been informed of where the government is keeping her son’s body following his mysterious death.

A closed-door hearing in connection to Lyudmila Navalnaya’s fresh lawsuit has reportedly been scheduled for March 4.

Navalnaya’s lawsuit on Tuesday came the same day that she pleaded with Vladimir Putin to release her son’s body so that the late Russian opposition leader could be buried “like a human being.”

“For the fifth day, I have been unable to see him,” she said in a video posted by Navalny’s team on Tuesday. “They wouldn’t release his body to me. And they’re not even telling me where he is.”

“I’m reaching out to you, Vladimir Putin,” Navalny’s mother continued. “The resolution of this matter depends solely on you.

Let me finally see my son,” she concluded. “I demand that Alexei’s body is released immediately, so that I can bury him like a human being.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lyudmila Navalnaya’s lawsuit and plea to Putin came shortly after Navalny’s widow accused the Russian president of murdering her husband.

Yulia Navalnaya accused Putin of poisoning Navalny with the nerve agent Novichok – the same nerve agent that Navalny was poisoned with during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow in August 2020.

“We know exactly why Putin killed Alexei three days ago,” Navalny’s widow said in a nine-minute YouTube video posted to the platform on Monday. “We will tell you about it soon.”

“We will definitely find out who exactly carried out this crime and how exactly,” she charged. “We will name the names and show the faces.”

Navalnaya then blamed Putin for her late husband’s suspected murder and vowed to continue Navalny’s opposition work in the wake of his tragic passing.

“Vladimir Putin killed my husband,” Navalnaya said on Monday. “By killing Alexei, Putin killed half of me – half of my heart and half of my soul.”

“But I still have the other half, and it tells me that I have no right to give up,” she charged further. “I will continue Alexei Navalny’s work. I will continue to fight for our country. And I encourage you to stand by my side.”

Meanwhile, shocking surveillance footage that appeared to show Navalny’s dead body being smuggled out of the Arctic prison where he died last week was recently leaked online.

