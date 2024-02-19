WATCH: Shocking Footage Appears to Show Alexei Navalny's Dead Body Being Smuggled Out of Russian Prison
Shocking footage appeared to show Alexei Navalny’s dead body being smuggled out of the Arctic prison where he died last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come after Navalny, 47, passed away on Friday while imprisoned in a Russian penal colony, new footage emerged that appeared to show the late Vladimir Putin opposition leader’s body being moved.
According to the clip uploaded to X, a van believed to be carrying Navalny’s body was caught leaving the Arctic prison just before midnight on Friday.
The van was given a police escort and drove for 35 miles in -22-degree Fahrenheit weather.
“Three days after the announcement of Alexei Navalny’s death in the Arctic prison, his family still can’t claim or even see his body,” the independent Russian news outlet Mediazona English wrote alongside the clip.
“We discovered live cam footage of a midnight convoy possibly transporting Navalny’s body over the ice river crossing,” the outlet added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Navalny mysteriously died on Friday while imprisoned in a Russian penal colony.
A paramedic who indirectly observed the late opposition leader’s deceased body claimed that Navalny suffered a series of bruises – something the paramedic chalked up to “convulsions.”
"Usually, the bodies of people who die in prison are taken straight to the Bureau of Forensic Medicine on Glazkova Street, but in this case, it was taken to the clinical hospital for some reason," the paramedic told Novaya Gazeta Europe over the weekend.
"As an experienced paramedic, I can say that the injuries described by those who saw them appeared to be from convulsions," the paramedic continued. "If a person is convulsing and others try to hold him down, but the convulsions are very strong, then bruising appears.”
- Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny's Body Found With Bruises Raising Suspicions of Foul Play: Report
- Death Count Continues: Pro-Putin Deputy Found 'Stabbed to Death' and 'Buried Under House’ in Moscow
- Russian National With Ties To Vladimir Putin Becomes FIFTH PERSON To Die Under Mysterious Circumstances In Two Weeks
“They also said he had a bruise on his chest – the kind that comes from indirect cardiac massage,” the paramedic noted.
Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny’s widow, released a video on Monday morning and accused Putin of being behind her late husband’s death.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to Navalnaya, Putin’s regime allegedly poisoned Navalny with the nerve agent Novichok – the same nerve agent that Navalny was poisoned with during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow in August 2020.
“We know exactly why Putin killed Alexei three days ago,” Navalnaya charged this week. “We will definitely find out who exactly carried out this crime and how exactly.”
“Vladimir Putin killed my husband,” she charged further. “By killing Alexei, Putin killed half of me – half of my heart and half of my soul.”
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the rumors that Putin was behind Navalny’s suspected murder.
“When there is no information, it is unacceptable to make these rude statements,” Peskov said over the weekend. “These statements cannot do any damage to the leader of our country, but they definitely do not make the people saying them look good.”