NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Bryant Begged His Ex to Lower His Child Support Payments Before Lawsuit: Sources
NeNe Leakes' oldest son begged to slash his child support payments before his ex sued him. Sources familiar with the situation told RadarOnline.com that Bryson Bryant "asked" Symone Davis "to lower his monthly payments" of $708, but she told him her hands were tied because "the court has already put it as low as it can be."
"She should actually be raising the amount," one insider scoffed after discovering he allegedly hasn't paid Symone a dime in court-ordered child support since being declared the biological father of her son, Blaze, in July 2020.
As this outlet exclusively reported, Symone — whose real name is Erin S. Davis — filed a lawsuit earlier this month against Bryson, claiming he hasn't paid any of the monthly $708 support, which was supposed to begin on August 1, 2020.
Symone said the amount has inflated to a whopping $29,736. Not only did she want Bryson to cough up the dough, but she also demanded that he be locked up in jail.
Bryson's ex said he's "able to perform what the Court ordered as to his child support obligations," and his "refusal to do so is willful," which is why she said he belongs behind bars.
"The Respondent should be held in contempt and incarcerated for failure to comply with the Court's Order," the lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline.com stated.
Symone spoke out with accusations that Bryson allegedly wasn't paying his child support, telling this outlet that she was thinking of suing as far back as 2023.
She addressed her concerns just months after NeNe's son was arrested for fentanyl possession. Bryson was taken into custody for felony possession of fentanyl and a misdemeanor for loitering/prowling in July 2023.
He was later hit with an additional charge for “giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer" after claiming to be his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, at the time of his arrest.
While Bryson is allegedly not willing to pay his child support, he managed to get out of jail by posting a $6,100 bond ($1,850 for the loitering charge, $1,850 for giving law enforcement a false name, and $2,400 for possession of a scheduled II controlled substance) just four months ago.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As for Bryson and Symone, we're told that the exes "don't talk." RadarOnline.com is also told she sends him pictures of Blaze. "He opens the message but doesn't respond," Symone revealed in December, claiming that the same goes for NeNe.
We reached out to NeNe's reps for comment.