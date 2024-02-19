'Hope I Am The Last to Endure This': Alexei Navalny's Prison Letters to Russian Dissident Revealed

Between March and April 2023, Navalny and the Soviet dissident exchanged letters. Navalny's writings, obtained by The Free Press, featured dark humor, religious references and details of his grim reality behind bars.

In his first letter, sent almost a year before his death, Navalny wrote, "I understand that I am not the first, but I really want to become the last, or at least one of the last, of those who are forced to endure this."