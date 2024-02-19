Top Democrats Confront VP Kamala Harris About Biden Campaign Shortcomings During Private D.C. Dinner: Report

Top democrats reportedly confronted Vice President Kamala Harris during a private dinner to voice their growing concerns about the Biden Administration and issues like abortion, the border, and the economy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a stunning development to come as President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris continue their 2024 re-election campaign, sources familiar with the private dinner claimed that Harris and her team were confronted by top Democrats like Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, and Maryland Governor Wes Moore.