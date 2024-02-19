Top Democrats Confront VP Kamala Harris About Biden Campaign Shortcomings During Private D.C. Dinner: Report
Top democrats reportedly confronted Vice President Kamala Harris during a private dinner to voice their growing concerns about the Biden Administration and issues like abortion, the border, and the economy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a stunning development to come as President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris continue their 2024 re-election campaign, sources familiar with the private dinner claimed that Harris and her team were confronted by top Democrats like Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, and Maryland Governor Wes Moore.
According to Daily Mail, Harris was approached during a gathering of Democratic governors and congress members at her residence in Washington, D.C. earlier this month.
Governor Whitmer reportedly criticized the Biden-Harris campaign's messaging on abortion, while Governor Pritzker raised concerns about the migrant crisis at the southern border and Governor Moore expressed dismay over the campaign's inability to engage young voters.
The outlet reported that Whitmer's critique against the Biden-Harris campaign was particularly harsh because the abortion rights matter continues to be a central campaign issue for the vice president.
Vice President Harris reportedly faced additional criticisms from House Rep. Debbie Dingell regarding Biden's handling of the Gaza conflict during the private dinner in Washington, D.C. this month – an issue that has reportedly affected the Biden campaign’s support among Arab Americans.
Meanwhile, Harris also reportedly held a separate gathering for Black male Democrats at her Washington, D.C. home this month to address their concerns and to broaden outreach on the 2024 campaign trail.
Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., Cliff Albright from the Black Lives Matter fund, and several Black mayors were reportedly in attendance.
That meeting was said to have focused on the current administration's electoral challenges and the meeting reportedly yielded several additional criticisms against the Biden-Harris campaign.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harris recently endeavored to assert herself as a confident figure in her role as vice president amid mounting concerns over President Biden's old age.
Harris recently appeared at the Munich Security Conference to reassure European leaders of continued U.S. support for Ukraine and NATO. She also reportedly voiced reservations about Israel's controversial actions in Gaza during the Munich Security Conference.
These surprising developments come shortly after Harris reaffirmed her readiness to assume the presidency during an interview with the Wall Street Journal – even despite her low approval ratings.
"I am ready to serve,” Harris told the Wall Street Journal last week. “There’s no question about that.”
She also claimed that those who observe her work as vice president "walk away fully aware of [her] capacity to lead."
A poll published last month found that a whopping 53% of voters viewed Vice President Harris unfavorably while only 28% held a positive opinion of her ahead of the 2024 general election.