Ann Coulter Leaves Bill Maher and Van Jones Speechless With 'White Male' Mass Shooting Suspect Theory
Ann Coulter left Bill Maher and Van Jones speechless when she claimed authorities haven't released the identities of the Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting suspects because of their race.
The far-right pundit insisted the suspects' identities would have been released by now "if it were a white male," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Coulter made the shocking statements on Real Time with Bill Maher alongside fellow guest Jones. The trio were discussing guns and gun laws in the wake of the Super Bowl parade shooting, in which one person was killed and 22 others were injured.
While discussing what leads to mass shootings, Maher noted, "I mean, we don’t know who did this shooting, by the way, the Super Bowl."
Coulter interrupted, "We have some idea."
The Real Time host seemed taken aback by Coulter's certainty and replied, "What?"
"If it were a white man shooting, we’d know," Coulter said.
Jones looked surprised and sat speechless as Maher attempted to correct his guest. "Well, we don’t know. I mean they haven’t —," he began.
Coulter interrupted again and doubled down on her claim, "That’s how we know it’s not a white man. I can tell you that much."
"You think they were repressing that reporting?" Maher asked.
The follow-up sent Coulter into a bizarre rant, in which she noted authorities concealing the identity of the Nashville Covenant School shooting suspect Audrey Hale, who identified as transgender.
"They wouldn’t tell us about the, transgender woman that shot up the Christian school for, what, like a year? Oh, San Bernardino out here. Remember the crazy terrorist Muslims? That’s when I first noticed. Hm, they’re not telling us who it is. It’s not a white male," Coulter said.
"The longer they go without telling you, it’s not a white male."
Jones continued to sit in silence during Coulter and Maher's exchange. The talk show host once again noted, "Well for this one, for right now, as of Friday night, February 16th…"
"We know," Coulter interrupted once again with certainty.
"We don’t officially know. Okay, you know, you have special powers," Maher quipped back, drawing a laugh from the crowd. An unamused Coulter responded, "We'll see."
Of the three suspects detained following the shooting, one was let go after authorities determined they were not connected to the incident. Two juveniles were charged in connection to the shooting on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.
The two suspects, who are minors, have yet to be identified.