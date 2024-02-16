2 Juveniles Charged in Kansas City Chiefs Parade Shooting That Left 1 Dead and 22 More Injured
Two juveniles have been charged in connection to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade shooting that left one victim dead and 22 more victims seriously injured this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
The two juveniles were charged on Thursday and are currently being held at a juvenile detention center on “gun-related and resisting arrest charges,” according to a statement released by the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri Jackson County Family Court Division on Friday.
Additional charges are also expected as investigators continue their probe into the devastating shooting that happened on Wednesday.
"Additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues,” the Jackson County Family Court Division said.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker also confirmed that two juveniles were charged in connection to the tragedy in a statement of her own on Friday.
"We regularly work with juvenile court officers on cases and we have worked with them on this case as well,” Baker said. “Though we do not oversee or supervise the juvenile officers, we work closely with them.”
“We expect to be at future hearings regarding these individuals who were charged today in Family Court,” she continued. “We will continue to work closely with all authorities as the investigation continues.”
“We are grateful for the collaboration and partnership with these juvenile officers,” Baker noted. “We will continue to work closely with the police investigative team overseeing their investigation of this mass shooting."
It is currently unclear whether the two juveniles will be charged as adults when they are arraigned. Their identities have also not been disclosed because they are younger than 18.
As RadarOnline.com reported, three individuals were detained following the shooting in downtown Kansas City during the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.
One victim was killed, and 22 others – including at least nine children – were injured during the shooting.
The deceased victim has since been identified as 44-year-old Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan — a Chiefs superfan and married mother-of-two.
Lopez-Galvan’s family confirmed her heartbreaking passing shortly after the shooting occurred on Wednesday afternoon. They also revealed that Lopez-Galvan’s fatal injuries were so severe that she “never made it to the hospital.”
"We are heartbroken with the loss of our loved one, Elizabeth Lisa,” Lopez-Galvan's family said in a statement after her senseless and devastating murder.
"We ask to please keep our family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of Lisa’s death while also supporting our other loved ones who were impacted in this senseless act,” the family added.
A GoFundMe created on Thursday to “provide vital financial support to [Lopez-Galvan’s] family as they process this unthinkable tragedy” has so far raised more than $265,000 – almost $200,000 more than its original $75,000 goal.
Taylor Swift, who is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, donated a whopping $100,000 to the GoFundMe page on Friday morning.
“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss,” the singer wrote alongside two $50,000 donations. “With love, Taylor Swift.”