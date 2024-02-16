Damon Dash Ordered to Sell Roc-A-Fella Records Shares Over Six-Figure Judgment Despite Jay-Z's Objections

Embattled music exec Damon Dash was ordered to sell his shares of Roc-A-Fella Records, despite objections from co-owner Jay-Z, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The New York judge issued the damning verdict after Dash allegedly refused to pay a $823k judgment to movie producer Josh Weber, who successfully sued him for defamation and copyright infringement following a dispute over the 2016 film Dear Frank.

Beyonce’s husband along with co-owner Kareem "Biggs" Burke objected to the auction, claiming the company bylaws mandate that the board of directors must first approve the sell-off.